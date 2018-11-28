Soprano Marnie Breckenridge returns to Symphony Napa Valley with a selection of holiday favorites by Bach, Vivaldi and from Handel’s Messiah, as well as "Ave Maria" and "O Holy Night" with Symphony Napa Valley conducted by Michael Guttman at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2.
The concert also includes Winter from Vivaldi’s "Four Seasons" with Guttman as soloist, and concludes with a sing-along of favorite Christmas carols.
American soprano Marnie Breckenridge has captivated international audiences with roles ranging from the Baroque and bel canto to Modern. The New York Times praised Breckenridge’s “lovely soprano,” and the Chicago Tribune said, "She sounded as gorgeous as she looked, achieving both lyrical poignancy and dramatic power." Breckenridge made her Carnegie Hall debut singing the soprano solos in Mozart’s Coronation Mass last spring. Other recent concert work includes soprano soloist in two special Sound Box performances (San Francisco Symphony), and Ein Deutsches Requiem and Carmina Burana (San Francisco Choral Society at Davies Symphony Hall), among other roles worldwide.
Guttman is the music director of the Symphony Napa Valley and the Belgian Chamber Orchestra. He is also a violinist, conductor and director of prominent festivals around the world.
Tickets for Christmas at the Symphony are $30 to $65, and available at lincolntheater.com.