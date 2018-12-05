Try 1 month for 99¢

The combined choirs of the First Presbyterian Church of Napa, Napa Methodist Church and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will join forces on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. to present an Advent Choral Concert to benefit "The Table," Napa's free meals program.

The concert will feature a complete performance of Joseph Haydn's "Little Organ Mass" with soprano soloist Florida Springer and organist Tom Flesher.

Also featured on the program will be the premiere of a "Nativity Sinfonia" by local composer John Partridge for two flutes and strings.

The concert will be at the First Presbyterian Church of Napa is 1333 Third St. A $10 suggested donation will be taken at the door.

