Kenny G (Kenneth Bruce Garelick) is one of the most successful instrumentalists in modern musical history. The Grammy-winning saxophonist, with sales of over 75 million albums, has been a performing and recording star for nearly four decades. He returns to Blue Note Napa for eight shows, Dec. 28–31.
On the phone earlier this month, G explained that he never set out to be a popular artist. “I wanted to become a great saxophone player,” he said “and to concentrate on trying to write songs and play at a level that, for me, was as good as it could possibly be. And I still work really hard at that.”
About the scope of his success, G said there is something intangible about it. “There's something in the music that just touches people. You can call it God-given, you can say it's just indescribable. It comes from some place, who knows where it is, but I have a certain sense of melody and a certain sense of tone, and the way that I play my saxophone it somehow reaches people.”
Youthful and fit at 62, G is disciplined about diet, exercise and musical practice. “I'm in the gym every day, whether I'm on the road or at home. There's a few guys in my band that work out, so we tend to work out together. I've been doing that since I was 15.
“I like Japanese food. I eat sushi every day at 1 o’clock on the road, that's my deal. It’s pretty much the same order, every day. By the time seven or eight o'clock comes around I want my stomach empty. I can't have food in my stomach because it just makes me feel uncomfortable when I'm breathing that hard, pushing that hard while I’m playing.
“It’s the same thing with my songs and my saxophone playing and practicing. I practice every day, three hours. On the road, it's probably more like two to two-and-a-half hours. After I eat my sushi, I go down to the venue and by 2:30 I've got my saxophone in my mouth and I practice usually until 5. And then sound check starts.”
“We give 150 percent every show,” he added. “I mean I could dial it in, easy. I could just walk in at quarter to eight, put my horn together, walk on stage, no sound check, and it would probably be great. You never know, it could be one of my best shows ever.
“But on a regular basis, that's not the way I do it. I need to have all that energy getting ready to put on a show. I want the audience amazed when they leave the theater, not just, ‘Hey, that was a nice show.’ I want them completely, utterly amazed with what we do with our instruments on stage. And that requires a lot of work. I feel obligated to do that.”
At Blue Note, G will be accompanied by his high school friend Robert Damper on piano, guitarist John Raymond, drummer Daniel Bejarano, percussionist Ron Powell and bassist Vail Johnson.
Friday and Saturday, Dec. 28 and 29, 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) and 9:30 p.m. (doors open 9 p.m.); Sunday, Dec. 30, 1 p.m. (brunch, doors open 11 a.m.) and 6 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.); and Monday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) and 10:30 p.m. (doors open 9 p.m.). See BlueNoteNapa.com for remaining availability and pricing.