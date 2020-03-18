Arts in the age of COVID-19

Pandemic – even the word is surreal. It’s all around us yet we don’t see it, can’t touch it and if we’re lucky, won’t catch it.

Yet we have been, and continue to be, affected by it — beyond the rush on toilet paper quickly disappearing from market shelves.

Last week, I began noticing a flurry of emails from fellow arts colleagues via the list serve of a statewide organization called California Presenters. Its mission is advancing professional touring and presenting of the performing arts for all people in California. California Presenters’ hundreds of mostly nonprofit members run the gamut from very large and well-funded programs (UC Berkeley) to more modest ones like mine (E&M Presents).

The questions, worries and repercussions from COVID-19 can, however, be described as “one size fits all.” As upcoming performances, residencies, galas, workshops, festivals, contracts and conferences were being canceled (or postponed), the online discussion became focused around a contract clause called force majeure — unforeseeable circumstances that prevent someone from fulfilling a contract. For the majority of artist contracts, spread of a virus and mandatory shutdowns is not included with floods, tornadoes, riots, war and other Acts of God.