Arts in the age of COVID-19

Pandemic – even the word is surreal. It’s all around us yet we don’t see it, can’t touch it and if we’re lucky, won’t catch it.
Yet we have been, and continue to be, affected by it — beyond the rush on toilet paper quickly disappearing from market shelves.
Last week, I began noticing a flurry of emails from fellow arts colleagues via the list serve of a statewide organization called California Presenters. Its mission is advancing professional touring and presenting of the performing arts for all people in California. California Presenters’ hundreds of mostly nonprofit members run the gamut from very large and well-funded programs (UC Berkeley) to more modest ones like mine (E&M Presents).
The questions, worries and repercussions from COVID-19 can, however, be described as “one size fits all.” As upcoming performances, residencies, galas, workshops, festivals, contracts and conferences were being canceled (or postponed), the online discussion became focused around a contract clause called force majeure — unforeseeable circumstances that prevent someone from fulfilling a contract. For the majority of artist contracts, spread of a virus and mandatory shutdowns is not included with floods, tornadoes, riots, war and other Acts of God.
Canceling an event or performance so close to its calendared date is a heart-wrenching activity, no matter what the cause. There are artists’/companies’ livelihood to consider, especially if the performance is one stop on a multi-city tour. Most likely, hotels have been confirmed with strict cancellation rules. Airline tickets, rental cars and even per diems are part of a touring artist’s needs, and the list goes on.
Audience members have already bought their tickets, and venues have lined up their operations staff, many of whom are freelancers in the technical field. Marketing has most likely been in place for months and programs are printed chock full of promised ads. Staff must rally for a quick turnaround — to postpone, modify or cancel —and put in motion what could potentially be miscommunication to constituents and/or damaged artist/agent/presenter relationships.
What’s different about the current crisis is the sheer breadth of performance cancellations across the U.S. and Europe. The goal during the current unprecedented cultural upheaval is to seek an amicable solution that creates a win-win for all down the road. Seasoned agents and presenters can usually find common ground when so much is on the line. It’s unpleasant, but then so is catching a virus.
The chatter on the list serve has become less frenetic as presenters scramble to readjust their organizations to a “new normal.” Planning is taking place on a day-by-day scenario. How long we and the arts sector will be distressed by the threat of this virus is anyone’s guess. It’s eerie and surreal.