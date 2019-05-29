How do you choose among 80 artists to write about at a music festival? Beats me. I thought these three were interesting, worthy and different from one another.
Shannon Shaw
After a decade of indie band preparation, Napa-born and -raised Shannon Shaw is leading a musical double life as a vocalist and bassist in Shannon and the Clams and as a solo artist. In 2018, albums by each were produced in Nashville by Black Keys’ guitarist Dan Auerbach.
On BottleRock Saturday, Shaw sat down for a conversation about her Napa upbringing and her musical journey.
“I always found as a youth growing up here that it was hard to be young and creative and wild and musical in Napa,” Shaw said. “It felt like there was zero tolerance for noise and stuff. And you’ve got to make noise if you want to make music. If you want to practice, you have to make noise. It felt like the cops were always a little too harsh on us weirder youth."
“We had to be really creative having fun as young people here. We didn't really have any money. The way we got our kicks was going to Hollywood Video and going through the cult section, and that's how we would find a lot of music. Otherwise, people would try to have house parties and they'd always get shut down.”
Shaw says that she is a self-taught musician. “I wasn't raised to play music at all. My brothers all play and they're really talented. My uncles play music and they're really talented. My grandpa was an amazing upright bass player. My mother doesn't remember why, but she didn't want me to play music and I was always dying to. She just thought I didn't need it, that I could do something else.”
Shaw’s first bass guitar was a gift from her high school boyfriend. “I was 15 and I just remember thinking to myself, ‘This is the nicest thing anyone's ever given to me, but what am I supposed to do with it? I'm not supposed to play guitar. People who play music are special. They're dudes.’ But years later I picked up that bass and just started messing around, and it became this device to channel everything that was going on with me and still is. It's this magic wand.”
Shaw left Napa in 2004 for Oakland and art school. It would be another four years before she discovered that she could sing. The late bloomer began doing open mikes, teamed up with guitarist Cody Blanchard and formed Shannon and the Clams, a band generally described as an indie garage punk quartet.
“I get all these clam jokes that drive me crazy,” the singer said. “We played a lot of garages and backyards and living rooms and warehouses for a few years in Oakland, then eventually started getting bar gigs, and then finally I got offered our first tour.
“Now I basically live on the road and am barely ever home. I am getting to the point where I wake up in Oakland to sirens, to BART, to screaming people on the street, to dogs barking that don't get soothed by anybody.”
She said she now covets her visits back to Napa. “I really love waking up at my mom's house and hearing nothing or just crickets. I even like the sounds of the vineyard fans. I love that. I love the smell of Napa out in the country. When it becomes summer and you smell it, blackberries and pine and walnut and oak trees. I really miss that, being more part of the earth."
“I do acknowledge that Napa is getting more open-minded, more creative, probably with things like BottleRock, more music venues, people like John Waters getting to speak here. That stuff makes a big difference.”
Shaw opened the main stage on BottleRock Friday and performed as Shannon and the Clams on the Lagunitas Stage on Saturday. “I can’t believe I finally got asked to do it,” she said.
Neil Young and Promise of the Real
Neil Young is singular. No one sings like him, plays guitar quite like him, lunges around the stage like him or dresses like him (at least until the flannel-clad disciples proliferated). On Saturday, joined by Promise of the Real, Lukas Nelson’s crack unit, Young gave a 12- song, hour and a half performance of mostly established, crowd-pleasing material.
At 73, Young seems not to have lost anything vocally or instrumentally. He still hits all the high notes with that same unique timbre and assaults the guitar as aggressively as ever. The solos are long and jammy and grungy, the love songs short and sweet, the political songs direct and unapologetic.
Late in the set, in a throwback to his era performing with Crazy Horse, a large, mostly white, object was lowered from the roof of the JaM Cellars Stage. Looking like a totem decorated with 1960s iconography, it was a winged electronic keyboard that moved back and forth like a playground swing on the right side of the stage. Whatever its meaning, it was art.
There was some disappointment among fans that Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real did not get some time for their own material. They were a big hit on their own at BottleRock 2018. With Young having started 15 minutes late and then with a long and dissonant preamble to their opener, “Love and Only Love,” there was easily time for a short set from Nelson et al.
In what is becoming an occasional tradition at BottleRock, the power went out at 10 o’clock sharp while the band was still playing. It was close to the end of the final tune and no one seemed to mind, not the band nor the fans, who just sang it to the end: “Keep on rockin’ in the free world, keep on rockin’ in the free world…”
Gary Clark, Jr.
Be still, my beating blues fan heart. Late Saturday afternoon at the JaM Cellars Stage, it wasn’t just a metaphor, people’s jaws actually dropped. We have a winner. Gary Clark, Jr. is the great young American bluesman. But it’s not just the blues.
Clark, at age 35, has been recognized as a special talent for 20 years. A teen prodigy, he grew up in Austin, Texas where he was exposed to every musical genre in that bustling scene. Blues is his foundation, but he is fluent in R&B and rock and beyond. Think Albert King meets Chuck Berry meets Jimi Hendrix.
His playing is precise and powerful, with what musicians call “attack.” Each string struck or bent or vibrated has force and is emphatic melodically and rhythmically. Even his strums can feel like a whipcrack. Vocally, he is at home as a baritone or in falsetto.
His 10-song set on Saturday featured six from his new album,”The Land.” There was a Motown/Soul song (“When I’m Gone”), a slow rocker (“I Walk Alone”), a hot rocker (“Gotta Get Into Something”) and even a brief sing-along in his cover of John Lennon’s “Come Together,” which was featured in the film “Justice League.”
The most powerful moments were during “When My Train Pulls In,” a slow-burning 10-minute, 12-bar blues song during which his virtuosity is on full explosive display. Words fail. You have to hear him play, live if at all possible.