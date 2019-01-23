Plenty of established artists reduce their output over the decades, writing less, relying on tried and true material for their fans. Rosanne Cash is on a different creative trajectory, going deeper into her craft and taking risks as a composer and a performer.
Cash will appear at the Uptown Theatre in Napa this Sunday, Jan. 27.
On the phone from her home in New York City last week, the singer/songwriter said that she could not have written her new album, 2018’s “She Remembers Everything,” 10 years ago.
“Those 10 years of experience, of loss and rage and a more acute sense of mortality, went into those songs,” Cash said. “And purely technically, as a songwriter I started to let go of spelling things out.
“I’ve always liked ambiguity in songwriting but even more so this time. I wanted to create some ambiance and not necessarily attach a narrative to it. There are scenes that just unfold rather than having a beginning, a middle and an end that tie together.”
Cash talked about a different kind of recent musical exploration, material she has been steering clear of for a lifetime. “That was Ry (Cooder) and I and a band doing my dad’s (Johnny Cash’s) songs,” she said. “We did that in San Francisco, four at SFJAZZ and two at the Opera House, just this last month, in December.
“I was the artistic director at SFJAZZ for two years, and this last year I kept thinking about Ry. I’ve been such a huge admirer of him for decades. So I called him and I said, ‘Do you want to do four shows with me at SFJAZZ; we can make up anything we want.’ And he said right away, ‘Well, the only show to do is Johnny.’ And I said, ‘Ry, that is exactly what I’ve been avoiding for 40 years.’
“I was really nervous. It’s like facing this shadow that I’ve been dealing with my whole career, my whole life actually. But once we started getting into rehearsals, I started to get really excited. The performance of those songs completed something in me. It was like really coming to terms with my legacy, really letting go of any burr in my bonnet that I had ever had. It was beautiful, it was really beautiful. I owe Ry a great debt.”
Alongside these creative efforts, Cash and her husband, five-time Grammy-winning musician/songwriter/producer John Leventhal, are well along in their development of a musical version of “Norma Rae.”
“John is composing the music, I’m writing the lyrics and we have a book writer,” she said. “I’ve never written lyrics for a musical and never written extensively in character like this.”
“We’ve been working on it for close to five years. I think that we are going to stage it in 2020. It’s really been challenging, and in the beginning I said, ‘I’m never doing this again.’ And then about three quarters of the way through it, I said, ‘I’d really like to do this again.’”
At the Uptown, Cash will perform in a twosome with Leventhal accompanying on guitar and vocals.
Sunday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m. $50-$70. Uptown Theater Napa, 1350 Third St., Napa. 707-259-0123. UptownTheatreNapa.com.
— Heads up for upcoming jazz performances
Two-time Grammy winning jazz vocalist Cassandra Wilson will perform at Blue Note Napa on Friday and Saturday Jan. 25-26, two shows nightly. See BlueNoteNapa.com for further information and tickets.
The Napa Valley Jazz Society is bringing the 16-piece Marcus Shelby Jazz Orchestra to the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, Sunday Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. See Nvjs.org for further information and tickets.