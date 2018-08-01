LOS ANGELES — Over the past few years, The Dustbowl Revival has been making a name for itself with a vibrant mix of vintage Americana sounds. Critics have proclaimed that this eclectic eight-piece “would have sounded utterly at home within the hallowed confines of Preservation Hall in New Orleans' French Quarter” (Los Angeles Times) and their “upbeat, old-school, All-American sonic safaris exemplify everything shows should be: hot, spontaneous, engaging and, best of all, a pleasure to hear” (L.A. Weekly). Rob Sheffield, in Rolling Stone, hailed them as a great band “whose Americana swing was so fun I went back to see them again the next day.”
They perform at Blue Note Napa on Thursday, Aug. 9, with two shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 - $35.
The Dustbowl Revival’s was formed in 2007 when Zach Lupetin, a Midwestern transplant to Los Angeles, posted an ad on Craigslist in hopes of creating a group inspired by brass band and string band traditions. Over the years, the group shifted in size before solidifying in its current eight-piece lineup.
In 2008, Zach Lupetin and The Dustbowl Revival released their debut album, "The Atomic Mushroom Cloud of Love." They followed up in 2010 with "You Can’t Go Back to the Garden of Eden," which included "Dan's Jam,” a song that won the Independent Music Awards’ “Americana Song of the Year.”
The next year, the band, now known just as The Dustbowl Revival, put out "Holy Ghost" EP and their 2013 "Carry Me Home" CD featured more than 25 Dustbowl Revival-ists. That was also the year the L.A. Weekly crowned them the city’s “Best Live Band."
Since Signature Sounds released their last album, "With a Lampshade On," The Dustbowl Revival has been out on the road, winning over audiences with their free-flowing, joyous live performances. After playing more than 200 shows a year during the last four years, The Dustbowl Revival realized that they had outgrown the confining label of a retro-minded band playing music from a bygone era and needed to move in new directions.
Their new eponymous album finds the Los Angeles-based ensemble evolving and refining its music. Their sound now reveals a more soulful, funky side that exudes deeper emotions and taps a more modern vibe.
This new album reveals the band moving in an exciting new direction. Instead of Dixieland jazz and Depression-era folk songs serving as musical mile markers, this CD mines an energizing vein of soul, funk and roots-infused rock that evokes the work of Fleetwood Mac, Paul Simon, Aretha Franklin and classic Stax recordings, and fits the band alongside such contemporaries as Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and St. Paul & the Broken Bones.
Blue Note Napa is at 1030 Main St., Napa. For more information, visit bluenotenapa.com.