Two well-known valley musical talents — vocalist Kellie Fuller and pianist Mike Greensill, along with Bay Area comedian Johnny Steele, will team up for a concert to benefit the American Brain Foundation. The performances will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Blue Note Napa.
The proceeds will specifically target research on Lewy Body Dementia (LBD), the second most common cause of dementia after Alzheimer’s disease, and the one that afflicted Robin Williams. Williams widow, Susan Schneider Williams, is a tireless advocate for research on the condition and a board member of the American Brain Foundation.
Last week. Fuller talked about the benefit performance and her musical partnership with Greensill. “It’s ‘60s music,” she said. “The name of the show is ‘The Look of Love.’ What we did was take songs from the ‘60s, and Mike arranged them to sort of jazzify them.
“There’s a special twist to most of the songs that we do. You’re not going to hear an exact cover of the record. It’s a tribute. In the first part of the show, we’re featuring divas of the ‘60s, so Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick and so on. Then in the second part of the show, it’s fun pop music like the Beatles. And we do some duets, like Sonny and Cher. We’re also doing some R&B. It’s really a mix.”
Fuller spoke at length about her admiration for Greensill. “Mike is probably the best piano player I’ve ever sang with,” she said. “He knows how to accompany, he literally wrote the book on it. He’s also a brilliant arranger. He works with me on what’s going to sound best with my style and how I sing and how I perform. He makes that arrangement work for me in a way that is very unique. When I do a show with Mike, we’re not trying to replicate the way the song might have originally been recorded. It’s not sounding like karaoke.”
“And he’s a great person. We get along beautifully together. We enjoy each other’s company. In every way, he is just spectacular. As a music director, he is wonderful. He creates the chart that everyone is reading from. He directs the band or whoever is playing, the group, so beautifully. There’s never a hitch.”
“Well, there’s always going to be some bump in the road in any show,” she allowed, “whether I lose my place or I decide to take it to a different place. But because of his directing, and the charts he’s created, and the caliber of musicians that I work with, most of the time the audience will never know.”
Fuller said that when she first championed a set list of mostly ‘60s pop tunes, Greensill, a traditional jazzman, was, in her words, “less than thrilled. Honestly, he really wasn’t sure he was going to dig many of these tunes, but he’s reluctantly admitted that he’s had a good time doing this. The music isn’t so far out in left field that you’re not going to recognize the tunes. But there’s a real jazz feel to a lot of the songs, and in some cases kind of unusual arrangements. It’s a lot of fun. Mike actually said, ‘Wow, you’ve made me a little more hip.’
At Blue Note, Fuller and Greensill will be accompanied by Mark Lee on drums and Ruth Davies on bass.
Steele will open the show. Known to many from his days as a radio and TV personality in the 1990s, Steele has been doing stand-up comedy for 35 years. He and Robin Williams were friends and bicycling companions.
A winner of the San Francisco Comedy Competition early in his career, Steele sees the Bay Area comedy scene as “edgy, irreverent, smart, iconoclastic.” A filmmaker documenting Steele’s performance said that onstage “Johnny unleashes a tornado.”
Wednesday, October 23, 7 p.m. (doors open 6 p.m.) $25-$35. Net door proceeds go to the American Brain Foundation. Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. 707-880-2300. BlueNoteNapa.com.