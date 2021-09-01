Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Sitting here in limbo

In 2015, my husband Morrie and I created a nonprofit organization, E & M Presents.

Our mission: to bring professional touring artists to the Napa Valley with presentations earmarked specifically for kids ages 5 to 12 and their families. This niche was missing from cultural offerings in Napa County and environs. Plus, live shows catering to younger generations were often my favorite -- and most popular -- bookings to bring to the Napa Valley Opera House.

There were also a few selfish reasons for creating E & M Presents: the hope to inspire future generations to discover and pursue their artistic dreams; and to share our shows through the distribution of free tickets to local families who could otherwise not afford to attend.

Fast forward to March 2020.

Our sixth season of six shows were ready and set to go when the pandemic forced contract and venue cancellations in addition to an impending, bona fide “lockdown.” Across the U.S. and around the world, similar actions were taking place affecting cultural institutions large and small.

Collectively, we entered an indefinite holding pattern.