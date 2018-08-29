You know you’ve secured a place in history when the moniker “Notorious” is linked with your name, a plastic action figure has been created in your honor and you’re celebrated as a multigenerational, pop culture icon.
Those tributes are just a smattering of accolades, awards, national commendations and precedent-setting “firsts” earned by the 85-years-young, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, or “RBG” as she is lovingly referred to.
On Sunday, Aug. 26, the Napa Center for Thought & Culture screened the 2018 documentary “RBG,” directed by filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West, to a sold-out house at CIA at Copia. It was serendipitous that on the same day in 1920, the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting women the right to vote was adopted.
Following the film, a panel of five distinguished women judges and attorneys discussed the film and Ginsburg’s singular impact: a trailblazing pioneer for women’s justice and equal rights; achievements that broke the legal field’s glass ceiling; bravery and morality in tackling gender discrimination; plus an uncompromising commitment to scholarship and family.
Moderated by Mary Luros, a partner at Hudson & Luros, panel members included: the Hon. Judge Cynthia Smith, Napa County Superior Court; the Hon. Judge Beverly Greenberg, California Superior Court and Alameda County bench (now retired); the Hon. Commissioner Monique Langhorne, Napa County Superior Court; Allison Haley, Napa County District Attorney; and Valerie Clemen, Court Counsel, Napa County Superior Court.
A week prior to the showing, I asked two panel members to share their thoughts on Ginsburg’s life and boundary-pushing accomplishments and her singular influence on their lives, personally and professionally.
“How different it was for women not that long ago,” said Clemen. “Justice Ginsburg graduated from Columbia Law School at the top of her class and could barely find a job because law firms would not hire women. A woman in the same situation today would have a multitude of options that simply did not exist 60 years ago.
“She dealt with so much adversity and still persevered all the way to the pinnacle of the profession. I believe my experience as a working mother was made easier as a result of her work fighting for women’s rights before she became a judge. When I had my own experience with pay discrimination, I thought of Justice Ginsburg’s battles with her employers over pay discrimination and was inspired to stand up for myself and tackle the situation. Her courage gave me courage.”
After watching the film, Haley wrote Ginsburg “lives a life worthy of her. She went to schools worthy of her intellect. She married a man worthy of her integrity. She took on cases worthy of her immense talent. She maintains a work ethic worthy of her commitment.
“Her work product is exquisite. Her example encourages me to be disciplined, detail oriented and focused on the bigger picture. Personally, she lives a life without apology. She doesn’t apologize for her intellect nor her outside interests or commitment to family. She doesn’t apologize for late nights or work obligations. She doesn’t apologize for her fierce commitment to her husband and children.
“Who you are matters. The best lawyers, in my opinion, are those who are deeply moral. They recognize that their commitment to the law—to justice—transcends their work day and enters into every decision they make. The way they conduct their personal lives, the way they raise their children, the decisions they make with money, how they act when they make a mistake. Being a lawyer is a commitment to the way you live your life – not just what you do when you are in your office.”
After the screening, the last question to panel members came from 9-year-old Alana Collins, a fourth grade student at Pueblo Vista Elementary School: “How do you find the courage to do your jobs”?
Greenberg responded to loud applause: “Because we’re badass!”
Catch a free viewing of “RBG” on CNN, Monday, Sept. 3 (check local listings for times).