We won the lottery!
Not that one. In fact, my husband Morrie and I missed the deadline to play the recent mega-billion, U.S. lottery. Our chances of winning were slim to none -- 1 in 258,890,850. Yet again, we gave up our fantasies of becoming philanthropists to all the needy artists and arts educators.
New York’s Walter Kerr Theatre has 975 seats. The odds of securing two seats by lottery to “Bruce Springsteen on Broadway” were far better. And we did! Not the precious, affordable limited supply of $75 seats, but two, fourth-row-from-the-stage aisle beauties. While the cost was a bit staggering (don’t ask), we agreed we would have paid twice as much for an evening of “just” Bruce -- his guitar(s), piano and personal stories.
I’ve always been a fan of solo performances. There’s an intimacy, plus intensity, between artist and audience harder to capture when other distractions fill the stage. It’s as if the performer is “speaking” just to me at that moment, and no two shows are ever quite the same. I can only imagine how daunting it is for the artist, however.
At the Walter Kerr, 975 pairs of adoring eyes and welcoming ears were held captive by songwriter/musician Springsteen’s every word, gesture and tune. Present company included.
Springsteen’s two hour, 45 minute show (sans intermission), written by him, is, as he states in the program, " in pursuit of my constant goal – to communicate something of value.”
He certainly doesn’t need the demanding gig.
Since 1972, Springsteen has performed on tour with his backing band, The E Street Band, and he continues to do so. His 2016 memoir, “Born to Run,” is an award-winning best-seller, and he’s currently working on a new book and album. Springsteen’s honors and awards could fill an entire room: 20 Grammys; two Golden Globes; an Academy Award; a Tony Award; plus induction into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, among many others.
To spend an evening with this 69-year-old superstar was truly surreal, but then it was New York where anything goes. Springsteen moved from a baby grand piano to picking an acoustic guitar to a microphone placed center stage. Along the way, he shared stories from his childhood in Long Branch, New Jersey and prefaced songs with memories of his large extended family, close-knit neighborhood, Catholic upbringing and even saved a place towards the end of the evening for his take on the current political situation in the U.S.. It was spellbinding!
Wrapped around the dialogue was the music, some familiar and others unknown to me. The set list included some Springsteen hallmarks, including “My Hometown,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Dancing in the Dark” and ending with “Born to Run.” But there were other songs I heard for the first time: “My Father’s House”; “The Promised Land”; “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out”; and “The Wish.”
Springsteen’s wife of 30 years, Patti Scialfa, who is also a member of the E Street Band, joined in for two songs -- “Brilliant Disguise” and “Tougher than the Rest.” Maybe a duo show on Broadway is next!
“Bruce Springsteen on Broadway” has been extended five times with a new run just announced. If you’re travelling to New York and feeling lucky, enter the digital lottery by visiting www.lucky.com. It’s an evening worth every penny.