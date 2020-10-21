Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Chance, skill and just plain fun

Sheltering in place and trying to keep my brain active has been the impetus for playing this hugely popular, classic board game right after lunch each day.
I’m from a Midwestern family who played Scrabble religiously although haphazardly. I recently learned from my brother that some of the wooden tiles in our dog-eared set had small, recognizable marks on their blank sides (the highest scoring ones like Q, J, Z and X of course). Plus, a few tiles had gone missing over the years. Back in the day, no one seemed to mind these anomalies!
Tackling Scrabble with my husband, Morrie, however, has become a much more serious and frenetic endeavor. What began as playful competition has evolved over these almost eight months into a knock-down, drag-out duel in which the game’s rules are strictly obeyed and enforced. I am the scorekeeper, and he controls the three-minute plastic timer filled with salt. Morrie watches me like a hawk. I couldn’t cheat even if I wanted to (like my family always did).
The word “scrabble” means: “to grasp, collect or hold on to something.” In 1933, out-of-work New York architect Alfred Mosher Butts set out to invent a game that would lift the spirits of a population stung by the ravages of the U.S. depression. He wanted a game that would combine chance with skill. He spent many years scrupulously analyzing word games already on the market. Butts then created a prototype called Criss Cross Words, and, using the front page of “The New York Times” as inspiration for a 100-letter allocation, he named and trademarked this new product in 1948.
Scrabble has evolved into a worldwide phenomenon with sales topping 150 million, sold in 121 countries, available in 13 different languages and consistently ranked among the top five of most popular board games. There are thousands of Scrabble clubs, regional, national and international tournaments, on-site and online competitions as well as a sanctioned Scrabble dictionary and a variety of game editions (Deluxe, Travel, Lock, Large Print, Braille and Super Scrabble, among others). In the 1980’s, Scrabble was an American television game show based on the board game.
Friends and family who play Scrabble with me do so mostly for fun. But if you play to win as I do, here’s the rub and where I need to improve my skills during this downtime.
First, it really helps to have a robust vocabulary and to memorize some of the many two, three, four, and five-letter words that are Scrabble-legal, but make absolutely no sense such as “qadi.” (The approved word lists can be found at https://word.tips/scrabble-word-finder).
Second, I’m not very brave in challenging my opponent because I hunger for points. I truly dislike losing a turn, and so many words just don’t look or sound right when played. I need to trust my instincts to a greater degree and take that plunge because every so often, I’m right! (Morrie has an amazing vocabulary but I’m a better speller!)
Third, I need to remind myself that Scrabble is very much a game of luck. There are games when picking great letters, making a bingo (using all seven letters for an additional 50 points) or being able to create high scoring words just isn’t in that day’s karma. It can be frustrating, especially when it happens two or three days in a row. But stick around as it’s just a matter of time before the best tiles come your way!
There’s another option. Maybe I need to let it go and follow the more civilized example of Browns Valley residents Joan and Monroe Katz. Avid Scrabble players who begin their games at 6 p.m. each evening, the Katzes have decided to make a couple of rule changes of their own.
“We can change one word on the board with one letter when it is our turn to play,” said Joan. “We can exchange the blank for the letter it represents if we have that letter. This is also before we make our next word. I keep scores in a binder so we know who has won the most games. If the difference between our scores is 10 points or fewer at the end, we call it a tie. We also added two blanks to our letter pile and an extra X tile. And I enjoy a glass of wine at six o’clock with each game. When I am ahead, the wine tastes even better!”
If COVID-19 predictions are true, and we are stuck sheltering for months down the road, I may have to buy Super Scrabble – more spaces, more tiles, more points and ultimately more wine. At least my brain will be happy!
Evy Warshawski invites anyone with great Scrabble tips to email her at: evywar@gmail.com.
