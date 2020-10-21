Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Chance, skill and just plain fun

Scrabble has evolved into a worldwide phenomenon with sales topping 150 million, sold in 121 countries, available in 13 different languages and consistently ranked among the top five of most popular board games. There are thousands of Scrabble clubs, regional, national and international tournaments, on-site and online competitions as well as a sanctioned Scrabble dictionary and a variety of game editions (Deluxe, Travel, Lock, Large Print, Braille and Super Scrabble, among others). In the 1980’s, Scrabble was an American television game show based on the board game.

Friends and family who play Scrabble with me do so mostly for fun. But if you play to win as I do, here’s the rub and where I need to improve my skills during this downtime.

First, it really helps to have a robust vocabulary and to memorize some of the many two, three, four, and five-letter words that are Scrabble-legal, but make absolutely no sense such as “qadi.” (The approved word lists can be found at https://word.tips/scrabble-word-finder).

Second, I’m not very brave in challenging my opponent because I hunger for points. I truly dislike losing a turn, and so many words just don’t look or sound right when played. I need to trust my instincts to a greater degree and take that plunge because every so often, I’m right! (Morrie has an amazing vocabulary but I’m a better speller!)