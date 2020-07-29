Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: From caves to streams: MITV @Home

Need your cultural fix right about now?
Around the corner and for nearly all of August, a free classical music festival beckons produced by one of the Napa Valley’s most esteemed arts organizations.
For the first time in its 25-year history, Music in the Vineyards (MITV) will bring the Napa Valley’s premiere chamber music celebration to audiences in a virtual format. Concerts will be streamed from Aug. 5 – 31 through its newly-minted moniker, MITV@Home. For access, information and concert schedules, visit musicinthevineyards.org, call 707-258-5559 or email info@musicinthevineyards.org.
Artistic Directors Daria and Michael Adams have programmed a tasty menu featuring four string quartets including perennial favorites, the Pacifica and Escher Quartets, as well as debuts by the Thalea Quartet and Maxwell Quartet from Scotland – all in exclusive videos of recent performances. A host of participating musicians on viola, cello, piano and violin in self-recorded performances also join the roster as well as conversations about the music, the musicians and of course the wine.
“We are developing MITV@Home with original content to allow MITV to fulfill its mission of enriching people’s lives through the power of music,” Michael Adams said. “Even though we can’t be together this year performing at beautiful wineries, we are planning fresh, creative ways of connecting to the unique MITV experience that our listeners have grown to love.”
I was curious about the mechanics of the turnaround and how going from the richness, intimacy and exhilaration of a live series would translate to a flat-screen platform.
“As MITV is an annual festival, if we had cancelled all our activities we would lose contact with our patrons for 24 months which seemed to be foolhardy,” said Evie Ayers, executive director. “As the musicians we had contracted for 2020 came from across the U.S. and Europe, video seemed to be the only option.”
“Chamber music presented on a screen in a family room and enjoyed from a comfortable chair is probably something Mozart would have embraced had he been here in the 21st century,” Ayers said. “The pitfalls are threefold: we don’t get any ticket income, we have to try and provide something musically and visually interesting from a variety of different sources with variable sound and picture quality, and suddenly we have to become experts in video editing!”
Shifting gears on a dime can be tenuous even in the best of times. Once MITV@Home was declared a “go,” Ayers had to deliver some bad news.
“We had to inform all the local companies that work with us in the summer that they would not be paid,” Ayers said. Those include: the piano tuner, piano movers, staging company, caterers, winery venues, printers and graphic designer. All are local companies.
“We were cognizant of how much business our winery venues are losing, and we reached out to them to see how we could work to promote them as part of the virtual festival,” Ayers said. “We are creating short video segments in each winery to talk about the venue and the wine patrons would have shared at each concert. Each winery is also providing a discount code for patrons to purchase wine to sip while watching the virtual concerts.”
Thankfully, MITV will be able to pay musicians, staff and video expenses thanks to grants, board and donor contributions plus savings from the nonprofit’s rainy day fund. In lieu of paying for a ticket, MITV is asking patrons to donate and help provide funding for participating artists.
Ayers is confident audiences will participate in this year’s festival. “With this new virtual festival,” she said, “we are really focusing on supporting and spotlighting our incredibly talented musicians. Classically-trained musicians spend their entire careers honing their craft specifically for live performances, and this pandemic has disrupted both their livelihoods and sense of purpose.”
“Our hope is that MITV@Home will not only help provide them income, but will also help give these artists an opportunity to perform in a safe setting. We are grateful for their willingness to adapt to a virtual format and are impressed with the creative ways in which they’ve taken on this new challenge. From intimate home performances and interviews to innovative collaborations via Zoom, we are confident our patrons will enjoy the music and feel connected to the musicians in a whole new way.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!