Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Have your own dance party

Summer Hanson is one of the 2-year-olds taking classes at the studio (and currently online).

“She loves it,” says mom Devin. “She’s definitely a natural and enjoys seeing her teacher and friends. It also keeps her in the same routine. She wakes up Saturday morning and puts on dance clothes. Being 2, she was nervous to go to class by herself in the beginning, but she has grown so comfortable with her teacher and staff. She would just say ‘bye’ to me and be on her way.”

Running a burgeoning business one day and having to shutter doors the next propelled Blitstein to think out of a physical box and dive into a cyber arena.

“On March 18, we were the first dance studio in this area to announce that we were going 100% virtual,” Blitstein said. “We started a platform named ‘Dance House LIVE’ powered by ZOOM. We now have over 75 classes every week that are completely live and interactive for our students.

“Catering to over 800 families and 16 cities surrounding Napa, this was a total risk but absolutely worth the work. I was able to hold onto all of my instructors and not only do we run our full schedule as it was when we were able to have classes at our facility on Jefferson, but we also continue running private lessons and group rehearsals, which have been incredible.”