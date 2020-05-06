Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Keeping Napa safe, one mask at a time

To date, she’s either sold (at $5 each to replenish supplies), but mostly given away more than 1,150 homemade masks using fabrics on hand, ordering needed materials like elastic or thread online or obtaining donations through Napa Maskers, the group she began on Nextdoor. Ritter found her pattern on YouTube adjusting it for what she describes as “mass production.”

“I can do about 40 in one day, although I’ve done as many as 70,” Ritter said. “You have to be good with tedium, the same thing over and over, and I’m okay with that. Something changed inside me when I started this.” Ritter’s mask recipients include: the Veterans Home of California at Yountville, Nob Hill Foods’ employees, Nazareth Classic Care of Napa, Napa County Animal Shelter and most recently, Navajo Nation, among others.

As the wearing of a face covering when out and about becomes more important each day – and is strongly recommended by the California Department of Public Health –the need for inventory has only grown.

Ritter gets more and more mask requests daily. “You would think it’s going to be the new fashion accessory,” she said, “but I am just so happy to be able to do this and to give back to the community.”

Heidi Toknow also used Nextdoor to create her group called Fabric Swapping.