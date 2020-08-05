Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Napa's front porch troubadour Don Hirsohn

‘Don’t it always seem to go
That you don’t know what you’ve got
‘Til it’s gone …”. (Joni Mitchell, “Big Yellow Taxi”)
For those of us yearning to hear LIVE music again in an open-air setting, there’s a free opportunity as close as Napa’s Fuller Park.
During a few late afternoons and early evenings each week, former Apple computer programmer Don Hirsohn sets up amps and mic on his Laurel Street porch to strum and sing for an hour or two. His roster of familiar, nostalgic tunes – from The Beatles to Bob Dylan to James Taylor—provides listeners with a smidgeon of relief from the humdrum confines of sheltering in place.
“I’ve been playing guitar and singing for 50 years,” said Hirsohn. “It is the secret essence at the core of my being, but over the years has always had to take a back seat to more practical matters.”
The family’s yellow Victorian home overlooks the south side of Fuller Park providing Hirsohn a ready-made audience composed of dog walkers, joggers, bicyclists, Frisbee players, moms pushing strollers and the occasional friend dropping by to lend support. The night I was there, the weather was warm, the winds breezy and the park was bustling with a variety of all ages visibly thankful to be outdoors!
“Voice and guitar is to me the most self-contained unit of musical expression,” Hirsohn said. “I traveled around the world for three years with backpack and guitar and was able to share that experience across America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the ‘Land Down Under’.”
“Once in Bangladesh, I had to jump aboard a circular baggage carousel and ride it down to the airport tarmac to chase down a fellow who I could see through the airport window was making off with my guitar. After that, I always tried to carry my instrument on the plane with me.”
Ironically, Porchfest was the catalyst for Hirsohn’s re-entry into playing music again after a 20-year hiatus spent running his home-based computer consulting business, Napa One, and raising a family.
“We hosted a group of musicians on our porch several years ago, and the performers finished a half-hour early,” Hirsohn said. “I asked Shelby Lanterman and her band if I could use their gear for a half hour and then painfully struggled through some old songs like Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven.’ That experience managed to re-kindle the spark within me.”
Hirsohn’s favorite singer-songwriters?
“I love Sting and Phoebe Snow,” he said. “I am wrestling with the notion of attempting some Joni Mitchell, though her guitar tunings do present a challenge. All of these blend thoughtful poetry with an artistry of music.”
Making music is a family affair. Hirsohn met his wife, Sabine, director and head of school at Sunrise Montessori of Napa Valley, during his travels abroad on a train north of the Arctic Circle in Sweden.
“She was playing fiddle with a blind Lapplander,” said Hirsohn, “serenading us from the aisles. It was a festive atmosphere there and a fair bit of travel and adventure ensued before we were married six years later at her family home in Ireland.”
Eldest son Quinn recently graduated from Pitzer College and also plays violin. Daughter Heidi just finished her sophomore year at UC Berkeley.
“Sometimes,” Hirsohn said, “at the finish of a porch performance, I call the whole family up, and we perform an a cappella rendition of a traditional Australian song, ‘The Diamantina Drover’.”
“I get a standing ovation every time people stop to clap,” he said. “It’s satisfying to me to know that in these dour times, I can lighten the load a little.”
Email Donny@hirsohn.com to receive information on future porch concerts.
