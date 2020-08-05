Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Napa's front porch troubadour Don Hirsohn

“Voice and guitar is to me the most self-contained unit of musical expression,” Hirsohn said. “I traveled around the world for three years with backpack and guitar and was able to share that experience across America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the ‘Land Down Under’.”

“Once in Bangladesh, I had to jump aboard a circular baggage carousel and ride it down to the airport tarmac to chase down a fellow who I could see through the airport window was making off with my guitar. After that, I always tried to carry my instrument on the plane with me.”

Ironically, Porchfest was the catalyst for Hirsohn’s re-entry into playing music again after a 20-year hiatus spent running his home-based computer consulting business, Napa One, and raising a family.

“We hosted a group of musicians on our porch several years ago, and the performers finished a half-hour early,” Hirsohn said. “I asked Shelby Lanterman and her band if I could use their gear for a half hour and then painfully struggled through some old songs like Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven.’ That experience managed to re-kindle the spark within me.”

Hirsohn’s favorite singer-songwriters?