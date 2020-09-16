Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Tectonic shift rumbles and ruptures performing arts world

Many an agent has segued from hands-on experiences in the arts to agent. Martins, who works out of her Benicia home, is no exception. After college at Boston University, she landed in Los Angeles stage managing at The Greek Theatre for a summer season followed by a position working with Bill Graham Presents. Martins next moved on to producing folk shows around the Bay Area and decided she wanted to work with music that she liked. After a show she promoted at Berkeley’s Julia Morgan Theatre, French guitarist Pierre Bensusan asked Martins to manage him.

“I had no idea what a manager was expected to do, so he told me to come to Paris that summer and he would teach me,” said Martins.” “He taught me about all the record deals, publishing, mailing lists, how to book him and create tours. My focus became world music, and I entered into booking the performing arts circuit.”

Martins described what the rocky road to “re-opening” might look like from an agent’s perspective: