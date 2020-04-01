Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: The flamingo whisperer

We didn’t really care who had done it. We wanted to acknowledge the person(s) for putting a smile on our faces with an innocent gesture that brought us so much pleasure in these bizarre times.

And then, the next morning, all six flamingos were as mysteriously gone as when they had arrived. Again, no one saw or heard anything. It was as if our plastic visitors had never graced our homes. Could it be that their caretakers had planted them in new yards for their next 24-hour visit? Would this continue until someone could reveal these clever instigators?

We’re all familiar with the pink plastic flamingo that in the 1950s began showing up in everything from upholstery fabric, shower curtains and wallpaper to paint-by-number sets. They appeared on front lawns and gardens for decades and are now often used for fundraising “flocking” parties. (“Pat” is the correct name for a group of live flamingos described by “Science Daily” as “gregarious wading birds.”)

Full disclosure: We just happen to have a set of pink plastic flamingos in our front and backyards. They are old, fading and are barely visible through the tall plants growing around them. They’ve survived horrible winds, torrential rains, earthquakes and the indifferent cats that like to crawl through their steel “legs” looking for the catmint plant.