In a recent Register article written by Sasha Paulsen on Oct. 4 (“Vintner is buying Opera House”), board president DJ Smith was quoted as saying he was “tired of hearing about lost red velvet seats.”
Really?
If ever there was a fit metaphor for what the Opera House epitomized post- renovation -- comfort, hospitality, warmth, history, artistic excellence and community -- it was, for me, those brand new, 460 plush red seats!
When I arrived in 2004, the stories of how these particular seats were selected by board and staff committees became the fodder for legendary tales. Size, color, fabric, wood, design adaptation (to the upstairs’ recently-renovated look and feel), plus cost, of course -- all were contributing factors in making a final choice. Once installed, these infamous red seats bestowed a quiet calm and grace to a setting that was truly unique, not only for the Napa Valley but for its stature as one the few remaining historic opera houses in California with a second-story theater.
When the red seats were sold under our “beeps” in roughly 2013, was it to be the beginning of the end? Rumors flew that promises were made to store the seats so that one day they could be returned to their rightful place. But after the seats were removed, City Winery turned the raked wooden floor back into flat wooden floor. And the rest, as they say, is (Opera House) history.
You have free articles remaining.
Ever since the red seats disappeared, the stately Napa Valley Opera House built in 1879 continues to evolve as a welcoming home for the arts. Lessee Blue Note Napa arrived in 2016 and presents predominantly downstairs an eclectic roster of jazz-themed, musical fare complemented by a menu of edibles and full bar. There’s energy in the room inspired by well-designed decorative details that have enhanced the venue’s ambiance (thanks in large part to the attractive, blue-hued glass artwork by Gordon Huether).
And now, our Opera House is soon to have new owners -- Napa vintners John and Michelle Truchard. According to the Oct. 4 article, the Truchards plan to maintain the historic venue as a performing arts center with funds from the sale providing an endowment for community use of the building.
My husband asked me why I am writing this article. He really wants me to “move on,” but I just can’t help myself! Having spent 6.5 years as a steward of this incredible building, sitting in those comfy red seats and experiencing hundreds of stellar artists each year is a part of my presenting life that is hard to dismiss.
This community cares deeply about the Opera House having invested heavily in its survival and relevance to our quality of life. It’s now time to trust the Truchards in re-inventing and sustaining this amazing historic landmark and the arts programming that will take place within its majestic walls.
I, for one, am looking forward to sitting – or standing – upstairs along with the ghosts of the red seats!