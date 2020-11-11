Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: What are YOU watching?

Scary COVID-19's rise in positive numbers continues to put the kibosh on in-person cultural participation as we slide into month number eight of hunkering down.

How to assuage our hunger to fill that needy arts cavity? In my house, we’ve morphed into couch potatoes. We now default to non-mainstream programming available on the flat screen.

Ironically, many shows now available on premium cable channels have saved many a night’s entertainment as small gems are surprisingly top notch and continue to pop up. This timing has been serendipitous and welcomed.

I thought I would share a few of my very subjective, five-star recommendations for tube watching, in no particular order.

"Little America"

Apple TV+

An eight-part anthology series based on true stories of immigrants navigating their way through the challenges of trying to live the American dream.