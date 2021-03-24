Evy Warshawski,The Arts Landscape: When the problem is too much 'joy'

“You also have to know when to stop,” Hoxsey said.

“Collections usually have an obvious beginning and end, the end being the time when the interest and excitement is no longer there. At such a time it is great to winnow the collection down to the very best objects, whether three or a dozen or what makes sense based on the volume of the collection and the space available to display or store it. Or you can divest yourself of the collection entirely and move on to a new hobby, which is very healthy and keeps life interesting.”

Fate intervened recently as I was staring down my six long custom-made shelves packed with colorful ceramic flowers of all shapes and sizes, and contemplating which ones I could kiss goodbye. As I was checking EBay to see if there was any monetary value in selling a bunch, the word “cluttercore” magically popped up on my computer.

Cluttercore. “The art of achieving cluttercore aesthetic” the definition states, “is to create an organized mess that feels like a big hug.”

It turns out that I’m not the only one clinging to a treasured collection. My friend Dori Kirk, who describes herself as “a perpetual student,” has accumulated more than 1,000 books and counting.