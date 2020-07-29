Napa Library Back Door: By the Box Book Sale begins on Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unable to host its popular quarterly book sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Friends of the Napa Library are hosting its first Friends of the Napa Library Back Door By the Box Book Sale on July 30 to Aug. 1 and Aug. 6 to 8. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to noon each day.

For safety reasons, the Friends had to cancel two of its 2020 quarterly book sales. A third sale, scheduled for September, is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of safety regulations, the Friends cannot conduct its book sales in the usual manner.

These quarterly sales support library programs for everyone, especially for children, teens and seniors. Without the Friends’ book sales, many library programs may be cut back or eliminated. Current programs that the Friends has paid for or is funding are listed on the website www.folnapa.org.

Because the public has been generous with book donations over the last four months, the Friends has a lot of books to offer— books that otherwise would have been sold at the popular book sales.

A Back Door–By the Box–Book Sale gets these reading, watching and listening materials into the hands of the Friends’ community where they can be enjoyed.