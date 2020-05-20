The Arts Landscape: Artists PERCH online

When the going gets tough, the tough get creative.
Just ask arts curator Ann Trinca and photographer Norma I. Quintana, two professional, well-known artists, highly respected in Napa Valley, Bay Area and national arts circles.
“Big changes are coming to the art world via the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Trinca. “While many galleries are shuttered, exhibitions postponed and art fairs canceled, artists are seeking new ways to get their art into the hands of collectors.”
Their latest online-only enterprise is PERCH Art House. Its genesis harkens back to Trinca’s and Quintana’s first collaboration named Napa Nest, a hybrid gallery space and design boutique.
After holding a pop-up flea market, the Nest moved into the metal “butler building” behind Jessel Gallery on Atlas Peak Road and morphed into a store replete with themed exhibits of artworks, crafted and collected items for sale.
“With Napa Nest, we wanted to create a sense of community and showcase local artists,” Quintana said. “I often run into people in Napa who communicate how much they miss the kind of creative community they found at our previous art house. Now as the world evolves, we can reach even more supporters and give back through retail philanthropy.”
Trinca and Quintana met in 2003 when they teamed up for an exhibition, Napa en Blanco y Negro, featuring photographs taken by Quintana’s workshop students from an after-school program called Nuestra Esperanza.
Over time, they’ve presented several shows and networked with numerous artists and institutions. Eventually, Trinca started her own business coaching artists, and Quintana published her first photography monograph titled “CIRCUS: A Traveling Life.”
Trinca described three goals of PERCH Art House: “One, to sell art to support local artists (we take only 20%), but also to raise their profiles. Two, we want to drive traffic to their websites so that more people get to know them. Three, we want to help people decorate their homes with pre-used and well-loved items that you can’t find at chain stores.”
The PERCH Art House collection combines fine art and curated objects. Inventory ranges from vintage Ray-ban cat eye sunglasses to kewpie doll baking molds and everything in between. “Norma has the best eye for collectible décor,” said Trinca. “She will spot eclectic items that many people overlook. It must be her photographic training.”
Featured PERCH visual artists include, among others, those affiliated with the original Napa Nest gallery and others invited by the duo. A sampling includes: Berkeley abstract painter Barbara Maricle; Sonoma-based sculptor Peter Hassan; Napa-based painter/printmaker Nancy Willis; Oakland-based painter Martin Webb; and photographic works by both PERCH founders Trinca and Quintana.
Trinca is hopeful that sales will be robust as virtual arts and cultural programming continues to be essential in keeping people engaged, entertained and sane during the sheltering mandate.
“I suspect people will be purchasing more art because they’ve been spending more time at home, looking at bare walls,” Trinca said. “Maybe they’ve saved some money by not going to concerts, movies or on international trips and want to use those funds to make their homes more interesting and unique.”
“I hope that many people will understand that by purchasing work directly from the artist (through PERCH or otherwise), they are helping out a sector that has suffered greatly during the pandemic.”
“Artists rely on selling their work from exhibitions, auctions and art fairs, and they earn other income from teaching, public speaking or commissions – all of which have been cancelled. Some are able to apply for unemployment, but most will have a major loss in income this year.”
Trinca and Quintana see their new project as a place for honoring artists and making homes more extraordinary. Visit their site at www.percharthouse.com and follow them @percharthouse on Instagram.
