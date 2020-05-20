The Arts Landscape: Artists PERCH online

Over time, they’ve presented several shows and networked with numerous artists and institutions. Eventually, Trinca started her own business coaching artists, and Quintana published her first photography monograph titled “CIRCUS: A Traveling Life.”

Trinca described three goals of PERCH Art House: “One, to sell art to support local artists (we take only 20%), but also to raise their profiles. Two, we want to drive traffic to their websites so that more people get to know them. Three, we want to help people decorate their homes with pre-used and well-loved items that you can’t find at chain stores.”

The PERCH Art House collection combines fine art and curated objects. Inventory ranges from vintage Ray-ban cat eye sunglasses to kewpie doll baking molds and everything in between. “Norma has the best eye for collectible décor,” said Trinca. “She will spot eclectic items that many people overlook. It must be her photographic training.”

Featured PERCH visual artists include, among others, those affiliated with the original Napa Nest gallery and others invited by the duo. A sampling includes: Berkeley abstract painter Barbara Maricle; Sonoma-based sculptor Peter Hassan; Napa-based painter/printmaker Nancy Willis; Oakland-based painter Martin Webb; and photographic works by both PERCH founders Trinca and Quintana.