The Arts Landscape: Creating a record of records

As I begin to sort through the crammed cabinets, a little background music seems appropriate here. Morrie began collecting 45s at age 12, starting with “At the Hop” by Danny & The Juniors. At 15, he listened to and was inspired by late-night blues and jazz spun by a Chicago radio station (Dave Brubeck’s “Time Out” and the music of Thelonious Monk were a few early favorites). At 16, Morrie added rock and roll LPs to his growing collection, and the rest, as they say, is history.

We’ve never really counted how many albums have been packed and re-packed for numerous moves across California and the U.S., but an educated guess would be 1,800 to 2,000. Like my mother-in-law’s vintage crystal, these musical gems have been lovingly taken care of, wrapped in cardboard jackets each protected in a plastic sleeve.

“One important thing about albums is the liner notes,” said Morrie “My whole music education has come from liner notes. That’s the beauty of albums.”