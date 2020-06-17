The Arts Landscape: Creating a record of records

After almost three months of sheltering at home, the wise words of Ben Franklin ring in my ears: “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.” What began by default as the luxury of having no “maps on my taps” has turned into a quest to be productive.
I’ve queried my non-working and unable-to-go-to-work friends about what they’re doing to keep busy, active and sane during these weeks of relative solitude. Exercising outdoors is high on their lists, followed by Zooming with friends and family, catching up on books yet-to-be-read, gardening, deep house cleaning, baking the perfect sourdough bread, watching way too much television and of course, cleaning out closets and underwear drawers.
Once those boxes are checked, what’s next? Motivated lifelong learners may be drawn to virtual classes, book clubs or the incredible professional theater, dance and musical offerings available to view. A daily exercise class or trying out new recipes or safely volunteering in the community -- the opportunities seem endless, right?
Since tomorrow will feel like today and today surely feels like yesterday, Ben’s words resonate as I begin to undertake a huge home project that has been purposely ignored for decades: cataloging my husband Morrie’s humongous vinyl record collection. I’m working on folk, rock 'n' roll, plus indie rock; he’s taken on jazz, blues and a smattering of classical.
As I begin to sort through the crammed cabinets, a little background music seems appropriate here. Morrie began collecting 45s at age 12, starting with “At the Hop” by Danny & The Juniors. At 15, he listened to and was inspired by late-night blues and jazz spun by a Chicago radio station (Dave Brubeck’s “Time Out” and the music of Thelonious Monk were a few early favorites). At 16, Morrie added rock and roll LPs to his growing collection, and the rest, as they say, is history.
We’ve never really counted how many albums have been packed and re-packed for numerous moves across California and the U.S., but an educated guess would be 1,800 to 2,000. Like my mother-in-law’s vintage crystal, these musical gems have been lovingly taken care of, wrapped in cardboard jackets each protected in a plastic sleeve.
“One important thing about albums is the liner notes,” said Morrie “My whole music education has come from liner notes. That’s the beauty of albums.”
To encourage continuation of my task, Morrie bribed me with a new record player that now hovers near my desk. I’ve just completed the “B’s” and am moving on to the “C’s.” This walk down memory lane, with artists such as Hoyt Axton, Joan Baez, Pedro Ayala, The Allman Brothers, Laurie Anderson, Dewey Balfa and Duck Baker, is turning out to be an enjoyable reminder of our country’s rich, eclectic musical heritage.
Though the project is daunting with a long road ahead, a recent horoscope put it all in perspective: “Turn a restriction into an opportunity to tidy up what you’ve left unfinished. Using your mind in conjunction with your body to accomplish what you set out to do will be fruitful.”
Ben would certainly have agreed!
