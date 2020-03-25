The Arts Landscape: Me and my piano: just one note away

With that “yes” in mind, I have three personal reasons for my latest endeavor: (1) to pay homage to my parents who sacrificed good money to try and discover a shred of musical talent in yours truly; (2) to tickle the keys of the antique upright piano that sits in my living room — lonely and silent since it arrived as an “orphan” more than 10 years ago; and (3) to acknowledge the inspiration and musical know-how of Liz Amendola, a 20-year veteran accompanist/teacher for Vintage High’s Choral Music Program.

A few months ago, Liz and I found ourselves in the lovely Napa home of Barbara and Marty Nemko for a holiday dinner. As is his wont, it wasn’t long into the evening before Marty sat down at their piano and began taking song requests. Marty makes it look like so much fun and easy-breezy. Plus, he plays without sheet music or musical score.

I shared with Liz how envious I felt watching Marty and my love-hate history with the piano. Liz, who at age 3 started playing by ear and began lessons at age 5, assured me that it is never too late in life to learn. She recommended that I start with the book, “John Thompson’s Adult Piano Course, Book One.” It now sits shiny, ready and patiently waiting to be opened.

“Music is a language,” said my cheerleader Liz. “It requires being creative about maximizing the amount of exposure for your brain and body, since piano playing has a physical coordination aspect to it as well. Building those new neural pathways in your brain takes repetition of skills, but first you’ve got to build the skill. Never feel guilty that you haven’t started your relationship with your piano yet; it’s always there waiting for you – just one note away.

