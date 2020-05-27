The Arts Landscape: Street theater, COVID-19 style

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last week, 12 neighbors and I gathered outside at 7 p.m., six feet apart, for a friendly get-together and an improv, “theater-in-the-round,” conversation.

The set was a smoothly-paved asphalt street near the end of our cul de sac. The props were masks and folding chairs of all colors and varieties, and the ambient lighting was as perfect as if a team of pros had been assigned to create the luminous colors of dusk – just for us!

Two-and-a-half hours later, sans intermission, each “actor” in our large circle had shared their poignant stories of coping during the stay-at-home mandate. Thankfully, no one was going hungry or worrying about a mortgage payment. None had to deal with astronomical medical bills or been unable to get tested if desired. Best of all, not one of us to date had lost a loved one or been physically affected by the ravages of this unforgiving virus.

We agreed we were some of the lucky ones.