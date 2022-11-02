Coming up a di Rosa: A conversation and an art auction

Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art hosts a program for collectors of all levels, from avid to curious, on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., with a happy hour from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The conversation will take place amidst di Rosa’s collection of Northern California art. Leading it is di Rosa’s executive director Kate Eilertsen, (also a collector), art advisor Chandra Cerrito, and gallerist David Keaton. The program will be moderated by Andrea Saenz, di Rosa’s deputy director and director of education.

“This program is inspired by di Rosa’s wildly wonderful eclectic collection," Saenz said. "It is diverse, relevant and has an emphasis on personal versus popular taste. I think the conversation will be a lot of fun. I bet it will engage the audience with everything from the panelists’ personal stories to providing advice on where to start, tips on artwork care and approaches to shows.”

A collector’s happy hour will be held on the back patio of Gallery 2 following the conversation. Panelist David Keaton notes that, “every hour is a happy hour, when you collect art.”

Artworks created by children during a recent family program will be displayed during the happy hour. These artworks explore the concept of collecting and assembling natural objects found at di Rosa, highlighting the variety of collecting possibilities available to all ages.

Tickets are $10 general admission, and $5 for members. For tickets and more information about this program visit www.dirosaart.org/eclectic-collecting.

The 25th anniversary art auction

The following Saturday, Nov. 19, di Rosa’s 25th Anniversary Art Auction opens to public preview, both online and in person in Gallery 1.

Collectors will have the opportunity to acquire works donated to the auction by artists including Chester Arnold, Sandow Birk, Enrique Chagoya, Francis Collins, Michael Garlington, Adia Millett, Deborah Orapollo, Richard Shaw and William T. Wiley.

For auction details and information visit www.dirosaart.org/auction.

Visiting di Rosa

Located at 5200 Sonoma Highway, di Rosa is an art park and nature preserve on 217 acres in Carneros. The property includes two large art galleries, a beautiful lake, abundant birding, walking trails with vineyard views, outdoor sculptures and picnic grounds.

Specializing in the art of Northern California, di Rosa presents contemporary exhibitions by Bay Area-based artists in addition to maintaining a permanent collection of notable works by artists with ties to the Bay Area from the mid-twentieth century to the early 2000’s. di Rosa offers an array of public programs and events for all ages to inspire creativity and curiosity.

It is open to the public Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment Tuesday through Thursday. Public tours are offered Friday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring picnics. Outside food and drink is welcome. Admission for children and educators is always free at di Rosa. For more information visit www.dirosaart.org.