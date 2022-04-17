Community Builders: Art blooms in Napa's Rail Arts District

"Beyond Murals: 2022" is bringing new artforms to the Rail Arts District RAD) in Napa.

“This year’s programming is exciting because, for the first time since we were founded, we are engaging sculptors and writers,” said Chuck McMinn, president of RAD board. RAD Napa’s lineup of projects for 2022 includes an exhibition of clay sculpture, a work that includes light, and artwork composed of poetry.

Napa artist Jacques Lesec’s, 18-foot sculpture titled "Full Metal Poppy" will be on exhibit in the CIA at Copia’s culinary garden and represents the first time RAD has exhibited a work that includes light.

Lesec says his work, “dissolves the boundaries between digital and physical form.” With "Full Metal Poppy," Lesec artistically peels apart the flower’s anatomy, giving it both a solid appearance and ephemeral elusiveness, depending on the angle from which you view the piece.

Clay is another medium that now finds a home in the RAD. More than a dozen giant, vertical, clay sculptures will be exhibited in the RAD this year. Each piece is created by an artist who participated in the Mission Clay Product Arts and Industry residency program. During the program, artists carved and glazed six-to-eight feet clay pipe extrusions, and 20 of their works will be in the RAD this fall.

Also, for the first time RAD Napa, is incorporating the work of poets in the district. This is by far RAD’s largest project for 2022. The project, titled "Passages," includes poems written about the RAD by three writers. The poems will be painted on a more-than-100-foot-long wall. The chosen poets, Loretta Carr, Lindsay Stewart, and Steve Bakalyar, were all awarded an honorarium for their work.

This will be the third summer, that RAD will produce, "Our RAD Wall," a youth arts education program. Young locals are invited to create murals in public on "Our RAD Wall," located at the Devine Paint Center on Lincoln Avenue in Napa.

The project offers an opportunity for budding young artists to gain real-world experience making art in the public realm in a supportive setting while connecting with other young artists. Mentors will offer guidance and supervision, and all supplies are provided free of charge.

Aspiring artists are encouraged to sign up at www.radnapa.org for one of the summer session dates, June 25 through Sept. 3.

“From the addition of new art forms via internationally recognized artists to the work Napa youth contribute to Our RAD Wall, RAD Napa is excited to welcome so many new projects this year,” said McMinn. “And after the last couple of years, we could all use more art in our lives.”

Loco-Motion's Month of May Movement

The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition invites Napa County residents — and anyone who dreams to be on the trail — to sign up for Loco-Motion, a Month of Movement. Both an individual and team-building event, invites trail enthusiasts to get moving while raising funds to build the walking and biking trail from Vallejo to Calistoga.

In 2022, Vallejo to American Canyon and Calistoga to St Helena projects will break ground for nearly 15 miles of new trail.

Forty-two teams have registered early. Premier Match Teams contributed team match sponsorships of $2,500 and include Adventist Health St. Helena, Alpha Omega Winery, Auberge Du Soleil, BPM, Clif Family, Estaban’s Echelon, Crisp Kitchen, Crocker Starr, Gott's Roadside, Grassi, Landmark Label, Kara’s Cupcakes, Beth Nickel, Napa Valley Wine Academy, Ole Health, Safe Harbor, Silicon Valley Bank, Silver Oak Winery, Silverado Farming, Spottswoode, St. Supery, Trinchero, UBS, Vineyard 29 and Winebow.

To sign up for the Month of Movement Challenge, visit vinetrail.org/locomotion. Registration fees, considered a donation, are $47 for individuals and community teams. Participants donating $47 or more will receive a complimentary Vine Trail membership along with fun incentives and Vine Trail swag.

For more information or to become a sponsor, visit the site or email locomotion@vinetrail.org.