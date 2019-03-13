Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, is accepting applications for the 2019 Fifth Congressional District Art Competition open to high school students.
The annual competition showcases the artistic talents students in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories. All winning pieces are displayed in the United States Capitol.
“Each year, I am honored to see the artistic talent and skill from young artists across our district who submit pieces to my Fifth Congressional District Art Competition,” Thompson said. “These students represent our best and brightest artistic ability and I am proud to support them every year.”
“One student’s artwork will be selected to hang in the halls of the Capitol for a full year and represent our district to the nation and I encourage everyone to participate in this exciting competition,” Thompson added.
The competition is open to high school students across Thompson’s district. The deadline to submit artwork is Tuesday, April 16. Artwork can be submitted to one of Thompson’s district offices. The Napa office is at 2721 Napa Valley Corporate Drive.
Artwork must conform to the rules and regulations of the competition, which can be found at house.gov/sites/default/files/uploads/documents/2019-Rules-for-Students-and-Teachers.pdf. Students, parents and teachers with questions can call Thompson’s office at 707-226-9898.