Connolly Ranch Education Center hosts its fifth annual Earth Night Festival and Fundraiser on Saturday, April 27, from 4 to 9 p.m. with an after party until 10:30 p.m.
This year’s event features San Francisco band Con Brio, a pop-up art show featuring local artists Richard Von Saal, Mark Fogarty and Jon Sarriugarte and a live demonstration by blacksmith artist Julie Henry.
Guests are invited to spend time with barnyard animals, tour active art installations, try farm activities and dance under the stars while supporting Napa’s only working farm dedicated to nature-based and environmental education. Funds raised at Earth Night support the daily operations of running the nonprofit educational farm and provides financial assistance for schools and families.
Buy tickets at connollyranch.org. Advance tickets are $35 for adults, $55 for all access (ages 21 and older), $15 for children (ages 2-14) and free for children under 24 months. Food and drinks will be for sale.
In conjunction with Earth Night, Connolly Ranch is also hosting an art contest. Top entries will be displayed in the barn and winners will receive awards and prizes. connollyranch.us8.list-manage.com.
Connolly Ranch is at 3141 Browns Valley Road, Napa.