Cookies, Carols and a Spanish classic at Napa Valley College

'Es Una Vida Maravillosa'

Napa Valley College Theater Arts presents a reading of a world-premiere Spanish-language adaptation of the classic American holiday film "It's a Wonderful Life" — “Es Una Vida Maravillosa” — broadcast live on KVON 1440 from the college Studio Theater on Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.

Playwright Aisha Rivera, a Napa Valley College alumnae, adapted the holiday classic into new Latinx stage version.

Originally written by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling, the screenplay and film “It’s a Wonderful Life” is the story of George Bailey, a man who gives up his dreams to help his community, and finds himself on Christmas Eve, wondering what he has done with his life.

“Es Una Vida Maravillosa” is set in 1940s California and follows the trials and tribulations of Jorge Becerra as he learns to love his community.

“Adapting ‘It's a Wonderful Life’ has been a surprisingly joyful and profound experience for me,” says Rivera, who grew up in Napa. “I feel grateful that I get to create something with and for our Latine community in Napa County and share a timeless story in a new way."

Audiences are welcome to join the play development process, by attending the first reading of “Es Una Vida Maravillosa” in person as it is broadcast on Sunday.

The production runtime is under 1 hour in length. Ticketing information and details can be found at performingartsnapavalley.org.

'Cookies and Carols Festival'

The Napa Valley College Chorale presents a family holiday "Cookies and Carols Festival" on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m.

“It has been a lot of fun to put together this holiday event — both the music and the festival parts,” says Dr. Christina Howell, music department coordinator. “Where else can you get your face painted, make a balloon animal, do a craft, eat a cookie, and listen to some fun holiday music?”

Guests are invited to enjoy the holiday-themed festivities in the lobby prior to enjoying the chorale music program. Christmas music classics, musical theater hits, staged readings and a holiday sing-a-long round out the program.

The chorale is composed of NVC students and community members, conducted by Howell.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, and $5 for youth admission. Festival events will be available starting at 1:30 p.m. in the lobby at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.

More information is at performingartsnapavalley.org.