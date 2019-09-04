Cosmos Percussion Ensemble will perform at CIA Copia from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. The event is for all ages, and admission is free.
Cosmos Percussion Ensemble is a Napa-based world fusion group composed of professional percussionists John Hannaford, David Hight, and Alphonse Meridith. All three members are from Napa. “We all began as drum-set drummers in rock bands,” says Hannaford.
These members, along with several other musicians, formed in 2011 as Cosmos Percussion Orchestra. The group played several large festivals including BottleRock 2013 and 2014, and Earth Day Festival in San Francisco. They disbanded in 2014 until the group was revived three years later by Hannaford, Hight, and Meredith, under the new name Cosmos Percussion Ensemble.
“There’s a bit more of a clarity to it now,” Hannaford said. “What we’re doing is more focused and a lot more manageable. We really know each other at this point.”
Cosmos Percussion Ensemble creates and performs original, highly orchestrated, rhythmic and melodic music, which incorporates a fusion of both traditional and contemporary sources. Their arrangements incorporate styles from many different backgrounds, including West African, Brazilian, Afro Carribean, Hatian, Latin, and Middle Eastern.
Each percussionist’s part adds a different and unique texture to the mix. Their live sets can include up to 30-40 drums, and their transitions flow so naturally it’s easy to get the impression that much of what the performers are playing is improvisation, but according to Hannaford that isn’t the case.
“None of us duplicate anything each other is doing,” he said. “We do some solos and improvisations here and there, but generally from start to finish we orchestrate these pieces and build ideas on the spot in the studio.”
Hight adds, “The pieces are all composed and arranged, but they do evolve over time.”
Although their music is entirely instrumental, Cosmos Percussion Ensemble is not “background music.” Their performances are engaging and stimulating, and the players love involving themselves with the audience. On many occasions, the performers tend to parade down from their stage area into the audience and dance with the crowd, while continuing to play their instruments.
“The first time I remember (marching into the crowd) was at Silo’s,” Hannaford said. “We were playing from nine until midnight, and at first the idea was we were gonna just walk into the audience and play. We did that for a little bit, and then we just walked out, and the crowd followed us into the parking lot.”
He adds, “We jammed out there the rest of the night until midnight, and no one complained!”
Hannaford described another occasion when Cosmos Percussion Ensemble had been playing at Celadon, and the trio led the crowd in a spontaneous march up and down Main Street from Fourth Street to the Napa Valley Opera House.
Cosmos Percussion Ensemble has an evident love and respect for their local community, and expressed appreciation for being able to play free, all ages events for music-loving locals and tourists alike.
“One of the things we really love when we play is how the audience responds,” Hannaford said. “We really appreciate everyone who comes because they really make the show.”
Although each member is a professional working musician, the group enjoys giving back to their community by volunteering their time for charitable events such as the Napa Women’s March.
“We’ve played the Women’s March every year, very happily,” Hannaford said. “We’ve been very embraced by them. The marching was fun, and we’ve come to adopt it as a part of us.
CIA Copia is at 500 First St., Napa. To learn more about Cosmos Percussion Ensemble, follow them on Facebook or visit their website at cosmospercussionensemble.com.