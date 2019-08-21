Musicians, poets, and storytellers will regale the audience with their tales of hard work, heartbreak and hilarity in the West when the Lincoln Theater presents the fifth annual Cowboy Music and Poetry Gathering on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Part of the world-renowned Elko Cowboy Poetry Gathering, this event embodies the spirit and heart of a uniquely American way of life.
For more than 30 years, the ranchers, cowboys and artists at the Elko Cowboy Poetry Gathering have been sharing poems, stories and music about their lives, celebrating the shared traditions and experiences of the land and culture of the rural West. Elko brings together artisans who share their love of cowboy culture. Declared by journalists as “the most honest and open-hearted festival in America,” the gathering is described by ranchers as “the highest concentration of lies in any one place at any one time.”
Charles Shaw of Two Buck Chuck fame attended the Elko gathering a few years back. After listening to the stories and songs about life on a ranch, he approached Gail Steiger, one of the performers.
“He said, ‘Wow, this is just like growing grapes,’” Gail Steiger said. “We’re all at the mercy of things we can’t control, living with uncertainty, praying for rain and worrying about frost and heat waves and such. So that got it started. Pretty soon, we were talking to Lincoln Theater about doing a show in the Napa Valley, and we’ve been coming back ever since.”
The connection between Gail and Charles did not end there. “He told me he was going to make me his favorite chili recipe by a guy named J.I. Gardner, and he asked if I’d ever heard of him. Well, as it turns out, I had heard of him. He was my great grandfather. So we really hit it off,” Gail remembered with a chuckle.
“Whether California, Arizona, Mongolia or Brazil, if you are working close to the ground, it doesn’t take long to find we have more in common than separates us and that’s what Cowboy Music and Poetry is all about,” Steiger said.
Steiger comes from both a ranching and songwriting background. His grandfather, Gail Gardner, wrote several well-known cowboy songs and was named “Poet Lariat” of Arizona by former Governor Bruce Babbitt. He helped make an award-winning film, “Ranch Album,” in 1987. He sings songs and tells stories at cowboy poetry gatherings around the southwest, all while running the 50,000-acre Spider Ranch in the Sonoran desert.
Taking the stage this year, Steiger will be joined by poet Olivia Romo and songwriter Mike Beck.
Romo is a farmer, poet, and water rights activist from Taos, New Mexico. Recognized as a spoken word artist, Romo was the New Mexico State Slam Poetry Champion in 2011. In 2017, Romo collaborated with three poets from the West in the Moving Rural Verse Project produced by the Western Folk Life Center in Elko, Nevada.
The series of poems focuses on contemporary rural issues, ideas and insight and, in particular, the subject of water in the West, the risks and uncertainties of our natural resources.
Beck is an acoustic solo artist from California who regularly performs in the United States and Europe. A seasoned performer, Beck has made seven albums of original songs. The Western Horseman magazine recently picked “The 13 Best Cowboy Songs,” and included two of Beck’s compositions, putting him alongside other songwriters such as Ian Tyson, Tom Russell, Lucinda Williams, and Gene Autry.
The Cowboy Music & Poetry Gathering begins at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7 at Lincoln Theater. Ticket prices are $20 for general admission; children under 18 are admitted free. To purchase tickets go to www.lincolntheater.org or call the box office at 707-944-9900.