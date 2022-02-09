Craving live theater? Napa High's 'Little Shop of Horrors' opens Feb. 16

Few things can complicate a romance more than a blood-thirsty, flesh-eating plant that wants to rule the world.

But however tragic the plight of the luckless Seymour Krelborn, who nurtured this plant to health (with a bit of blood), it is only good news for the rest of Napa: The annual high school musical is back.

Performances were cut short in 2020 (the outstanding Vintage High production of "West Side Story") and cancelled entirely in 2021, but the Napa High School production of "Little Shop of Horrors," will open on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and run for six performances at the Evans Auditorium in Napa.

This "horror comedy rock musical" with music by Alan Menken, and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman, is undeniably one of the weirder musicals ever to hit Broadway. With a lively score of 1960s rock, Motown, and doo-wop, "Little Shop of Horrors" premiered Off-Off-Broadway in 1982, and opened in London's West End in 1983. After a five-year run at the Orpheum Theatre Off-Broadway, it came to Broadway in 2003.

It is currently an award-winning revival at the Westside Theatre in New York, where the website describes it as the "show that has made millions of theater-goers laugh, scream and give up gardening for good." It was also made into a film, released in 1986.

Seymour, at the opening of the story, is an orphan, living in dismal urban blight, working for the unpleasant Mr. Mushnik at Skid Row Florists, and secretly in love with his co-worker, Audrey. He is in the wholesale flower district when an unexpected eclipse of the sun occurs. As the light returns, a strange new plant appears. Sydney takes it home and names it Audrey II.

The plant appears to be failing until an accidental drop of blood, when Sydney pricks his finger on a rose, revives it. Soon the remarkable and rapidly growing Audrey II is bringing fame and seeming good fortune to Sydney and the shop. It can speak, he learns, and it also eats his enemies. It promises to make all of Sydney's dreams (such as Audrey the first) come true. All it needs is a little -- no, make that a lot -- of blood. As Audrey II points out, there are plenty of people he can feast on.

As the insatiable Audrey II grows bigger, Seymour learns that other plants are appearing across America, tricking people into feeding their blood-lust in exchange for sketchy promises.

What's a hero to do?

Apparently, in the original Off-Broadway production, Audrey II, having consumed most of the cast, sent her tendrils out into the audience, while in the Broadway production, images of the giant plant were projected out as far as the balcony, threatening to feast on theater-goers.

What is in store for a Napa audience, in need of their own infusion of live theater? A sneak preview of rehearsals promises a lively good time.

"Everyone is pretty excited to be back," said Duncan Cooper, Napa High's vocal music director, who is producing the show, which is presented by the Napa High Choir. Drama teacher Patty Proffit is lending assistance with blocking and characterization, and Dave Ruane, Napa High's director of the Vocal Music Workshop, is leading the pit orchestra.

The off-beat musical is the perfect choice for his choristers, Cooper said.

Six performances are divided between two casts: Performing on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. is the Flytrap Cast, featuring Erin Fleming as Audrey; Noah Goldman as Seymour; Robin O'Donnell as Audrey II; Ruby Campbell as The Dentist; Kayla Fuqua as Mushnik; Maya Prouty as Crystal; Marin Hartless as Chiffon and Lucy Rocha as Ronette.

The Pitcher Plant Cast performs on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. It stars Juliette Moschetti as Audrey, Isabella Hurst as Seymour; Benjamin Stewart as Audrey II; Micah Eisenberg as The Dentist; Isaiah Nash as Mushnik; Keira Prouty as Crystal; Julia Bui as Chiffon and Keaton Flynn as Ronette.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and are available at napachoir.org or seatyourself.biz/napachoir.

The Napa Valley Unified School District's Evans Auditorium is at 2425 Jefferson St., Napa.

