In these troubled, troubling times, how do you cope with the relentless assault of bad news and pervasive acrimony that seems to fill each day?
Well, last weekend we went to San Francisco for the opening night of Bay Area Musical's "Crazy For You" at the Alcazar Theater.
I had never heard of this theater, but the building is a gem in itself. Built in 1917 as a Shriner's Temple, it was described in the June 1917 edition of Architect and Engineer as "an adaptation from Alhambra, a building that stands as the highest mark of Arabian art and civilization." Inside, its pristine white walls are lined with art works. A museum in a theater? A theater in a museum? Either way, it was an invitation to adventure and a fitting setting for the splendid show that unfolded.
"Crazy for You, The New Gershwin Musical" took the music of George and Ira Gershwin and recycled the timeless songs -- "I Got Rhythm," "Embraceable You," "Someone To Watch Over Me," "They Can't Take That Away From Me" -- into something new.
It opened on Broadway in 1992 and won the Tony for Best Musical. The Bay Area Musical production is so fresh, lively and irresistible, it's hard to believe any years have elapsed since the music or the play first appeared.
Bobby Child, scion of a New York banking family, dreams of dancing on stage, but he can't get the irascible creator of Ziggler's Follies to take him seriously. And in his one attempt at an audition, he dances onto Ziggler's foot.
Sent to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a bank-owned building, he is also escaping his domineering mother and the determined woman to whom he may or may not have been engaged for five years.
He staggers into the desert town, hit by a downturn after the nearby mine has closed, and promptly, he falls in love with the spunky, lovely Polly, whose father owns the theater-turned-post office that Bobby is supposed to take.
Instead, he gets an idea of the "Hey, kids, let's put on a show" sort; only in this case, the kids are cowboys and out-of-work miners given to lazing around the dispirited town when they aren't brawling in the local saloon. Bobby sends a call to New York and Ziggler's dancers arrive in Deadrock.
The result is romantic, dazzling, joyful, and just plain fun. The cast of "Crazy For You" is polished, the dancing spectacular, the music sublime. And in the end, the town and the townspeople are transformed. The meeting of Mitzi and Bella from New York City, and Moose and Mingo of Deadrock, gives everyone the chance to be part of something bigger than themselves. Something to think about.
At the heart, quite literally, is the love story of an endearing, stage-struck banker (the light-footed, honey-voiced Conor DeVoe) and a young woman of spirit and fabulous talent (Danielle Altizio); but even the gun-toting saloon owner (Sean McGory) and the predatory New York fiancee (Morgan Peters) find unexpected happiness, in one of many truly hilarious scenes.
By the end of the show, with the audience on its feet, it was abundantly clear that this play wasn't just an escape from the daily news, but a reminder that there remains a lot of good, a lot of joy, and a lot to be hopeful about -- and therein is the power of art.
"Crazy For You," is at the Alacazar Theater in San Francisco through Dec. 16. For tickets and more information, visit bamsf.org/crazy-for-you/