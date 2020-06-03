Creativity as a lifestyle: Public art interrupted

Reflecting on the last nine weeks or so, I think Mark and I adapted fairly quickly to the isolation, and it wasn’t long before we began to relish having way fewer commitments and way more time for projects at home.

In 2008, just prior to the economic downturn, I had the great good fortune to sell the company I had co-owned for 30 years. Since then, I revived my artistic roots and dove into photography as my chosen medium. Much of my photography has been motivated by travel and excursions.

Over the past eight years, I have designed numerous photography books documenting my adventures and created slide presentations for public viewing. I have been eagerly anticipating a trip to Portugal and Spain this fall with exciting new vistas and cultures to photograph. However, due to the pandemic, these travel plans are completely in limbo.

With the onset of the shelter-in-place period in mid-March, I was hoping to finally have time to hunker down in my home studio to work on various photo projects. To my own surprise, I have not yet begun to do so. Within the larger societal pause mode imposed by the pandemic, I find myself in personal pause mode as well, which I now recognize is full of opportunities to re-examine “shoulds” and re-define what it means to be an artistic and creative individual.