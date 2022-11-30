'Daddy Daughter Day' at the Napa Valley Museum

Napa Valley Museum Yountville is hosting two holiday events on Sunday, Dec. 4:

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., a holiday open house offers free admission all day for kids under 18, and holiday snacks for everyone.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

From 1 to 3 p.m. Isabelle Bridges-Boesch will be signing copies of her book, “Daddy Daughter Day,” ( Dark Horse Books) illustrated by her father, Jeff Bridges.

To a whole generation of filmgoers, Jeff Bridges is “the Dude,” but to a more important group of people he is “Dad.” The actor-musician-artist and one of his real-life daughters have teamed up to produce a book to inspire fathers, daughters and families to find the joy and closeness in their relationships.

When Belle announces to Dad that this day is “Daddy Daughter Day,” it sparks a series of adventures that turns the house and the backyard into a clay workshop, a beauty parlor, and even a circus, with Mom and little brother Sammie getting involved.

It's a book for daughters, fathers, and families and should you be so inspired, they will have blank books available (quantities are limited) to start your own book and capture your own family’s memories.

Jeff Bridges: Pictures

In the Main Gallery the Napa Valley Museum is presenting : JEFF BRIDGES: Pictures," an exhibition exploring the work of the Oscar-winning actor, author and photographer.

For more than 30 years, Bridges has captured the creative world of moviemaking through scenes shot on a variety of film sets using his specialized Widelux F8 panoramic camera. The result is a surprisingly candid body of photographic work about Hollywood

The museum's Spotlight and History Galleries is presenting "SUSAN BRIDGES: Inside Heaven’s Gate," a collection of photos that brings the 19th century vividly back to life in the 21st century.

During the filming of the 1980 western "Heaven’s Gate," Susan Bridges took behind-the-scenes photos of the actors, sets, and scenery. Her photos capture never- before-seen glimpses from the director’s chair shot on location near Glacier National Park in 1979.

The museum is open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville Info, 707-944-0500 or www.napavalleymuseum.org.