Yountville Arts Commission is hosting a book reading, signing and Q&A for the mother-daughter team of Sasha Paulsen and Ariel Jackson on Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yountville Community Hall.
The two will be in conversation with Lori Narlock, founder of the Napa Valley Book Festival.
"Dancing on the Spider’s Web," Paulsen’s debut novel, is set in San Francisco and Napa Valley in the 1970s. The publisher is Jackson’s enterprise, Tempest Books, Ltd.
New York Times best-selling author Margo Livesey called it “a sparkling and utterly engrossing debut.”
Paulsen, a graduate of the UC Berkeley School of Journalism, is features editor at the Napa Valley Register. Jackson is a linguist who specializes in Welsh. She started Tempest Books after her mother decided she would rather be a posthumous novelist than deal with publishers and agents.
Books will be for sale and signing, and beverages will be served. The event is presented by Yountville Arts.
The Yountville Community Hall is in the Yountville Community Center plaza at 6516 Washington St., Yountville.