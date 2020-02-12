On the phone from Huntingdon, Tennessee last week, Lyle Lovett began a wide-ranging conversation, telling stories about his earliest days as an emerging Texas singer-songwriter. The four-time Grammy winner and his Acoustic Group will play Napa’s Uptown Theatre on Friday, Feb. 21.
Early influences, with a special nod to Guy Clark
“When I was high school age, I had friends who played guitar,” Lovett said, “and one of our topics of the day, always, as we distracted one another from doing our actual schoolwork, was, ‘Have you heard this song? Have you heard that song? Have you heard this artist? Have you heard that artist?’
“The people that we mostly talked about in those days were Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt and John Denver. I got to know John personally years later. His songs were big pop songs on the radio. They were acoustic music, and those of us who were playing acoustic guitar, we really appreciated what John was doing.”
“As we looked around we discovered not just songwriters like Guy and Townes but also Steven Fromholz and Willis Alan Ramsey and Michael Murphy and B.W. Stevenson and Jerry Jeff Walker, music that was going on right there at home in Texas. They were profoundly influential on me.”
Lovett became an avid student of Guy Clark’s guitar playing. “Guy’s finger-picking style helped me to learn how to finger-pick, how to play,” he said. “Learning songs from his first record, ‘Old Number One,’ helped contribute to the way I play guitar, even now. Certainly his lyrics helped teach me what a song could be, helped teach me that a song could have a narrative quality, and didn’t necessarily have to just be a catchy tune.
“These musicians were important to me long before I started performing. They were important to me before I ever met them. And once I did meet them and have an opportunity to open for them and get to know them personally and to see just what wonderful people they were, besides being wonderful artists, they were so helpful to me and encouraging to me.”
“Guy Clark got a copy of the demo tape that I was trying to pass around Nashville to anybody who would listen. He got a copy of it early on. A full year before I ever met him he was sharing my demo tape with people that he knew. I would go to Nashville every two weeks to make the rounds and I’d meet people who would say, ‘Oh yeah, Guy Clark told me about you.’ And I’d think, well that’s impossible.”
“But sure enough, he was speaking up for me before I ever met him in person. I felt like I knew him, because I’d been listening to his music since high school. I just hoped that one day I could meet Guy. Certainly after we did meet, we became friends and ended up working together a lot over the years.”
At a 2016 Austin, Texas concert celebrating Clark’s 70th birthday, Lovett said, “I wouldn’t be anywhere if it weren’t for Guy Clark. Without him, I am certain I would have never had the chance to make records.”
The Acoustic Group or The Large Band?
Aside from occasional acoustic two-person shows, with artists like John Hyatt or Robert Earl Keen, Lovett has performed mainly with either his small Acoustic Group or his Large Band with horns, a vocal choir and more. He talked about how he chooses one or the other.
“So many times, your creative choices are dictated, really, by practical reasons,” Lovett said. “Because we’re able to play bigger venues in the summertime, we have dates that help pay for the Large Band. This time of year, we’re playing, more consistently, venues like the Uptown, where the economics of it really dictate having to take out a smaller group. But that does allow for a creative kind of reinvention of the songs and arrangements, which is really fun to do.”
“It allows me to work with players that aren’t necessarily part of the Large Band, and so I get to experience an outside perspective to the arrangements and to the songs, and that’s always fun, to see what a smart and talented new person will bring to your song. The creativity comes from a configuration or a situation that starts, really, from a practical necessity, but then does become a creative opportunity. That’s something that I enjoy about it.
“I enjoy it and it’s just fun to change things up. I always try to pick material based on the musicians I’m working with. When I’m putting a set together for the Large Band, I’m conscious of wanting to have material that will allow the horn section to play a good part of the show, for example. With the Acoustic Group, the landscape is a little more wide open and can go sort of more fluidly. There are fewer logistics to consider. And so once again, the practical part of that allows for a little more range of choice, in terms of material.”
The Acoustic Group at the Uptown
The Acoustic Group for the Uptown show will be Lovett on guitar and lead vocals; Jeff White on guitar, mandolin and vocals; Luke Bulla on fiddle and vocals; Josh Swift on dobro and vocals; and Viktor Krauss on bass. John Hagen, who has been playing cello for three decades with Lovett, is not on the current tour because of health issues.
“Jeff White has played with Vince Gill for 30 years,” Lovett said. “He’s currently also playing with Alison Krauss, and so it’s a small world in terms of the folks that we play with, and we’re all connected one way or another. All of our music overlaps in a way, and it makes the late-night conversations on the bus really nice, to be able to hear stories about people that we have in common, from different points of view.
Krauss and Bulla are long-time band members, both in the Acoustic Group and the Large Band. Swift is the newest member. “Instead of hiring another cellist to replace John Hagen,” Lovett added, “we asked around and got a strong recommendation for Josh, who’s played dobro for the last 12 years with Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, and he’s been a wonderful addition.”
“I’ve been playing with Josh now for just a little over a week, but I’ve really enjoyed what he’s brought and the audience seems to love him too. He’s a nice young man in his early 30s. It’s fun to add dobro to the arrangements.”
Friday, Feb. 21, 8 p.m. $70-$115. Uptown Theatre Napa, 1350 Third St., Napa. 707-259-0123. UptownTheatreNapa.com.