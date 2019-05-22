My annual sit-down just before BottleRock with CEO Dave Graham found him not yet exhaling (he doesn’t do that until Sunday night), but with an easy conversational mastery of the elements, large and small, of the festival. He talked about the improvements at Napa Valley Expo for 2019, and about one of his favorite topics -- the lesser-known “don’t miss” bands and artists in this year’s line-up.
What’s new for ’19?
Refinements for general admission (GA) fans are a continuing priority and source of pride for Graham and his Latitude 38 partners, Justin Dragoo and Jason Scoggins. They say that the GA experience at BottleRock is better than the VIP experience at other festivals.
The sound system this year has been enhanced. “Those that are at the back of the green for the main stage will notice significantly better sound quality,” Graham said. “We've put in place PA systems that will disperse the sound even better than in the past.”
A major physical change this year will be a re-design of the “sound mix,” the large double-decker structure in the middle of the main green blocking sight lines for many fans. “We're cutting it,” the CEO said. “It's going to be one level instead of two, and the top will come off after the sun goes down. The visibility for GA will be much greater when you don’t have that big obstruction.”
There will be enhanced video throughout the festival, including a major change on the Bai Stage (formerly the Miner Family stage). There will now be a large continuous video wall behind the artists, similar to the video walls on the two main stages.
Graham talked at length about attention to “counter-programming,” scheduling bands to optimally distribute fans at peak periods of the festival. “Counter-programming is much better this year,” he said. “It may frustrate some people because they can't see the full sets of their favorite bands, but we also listen to people about overcrowding. Last year during the Bruno Mars set, for example, we just couldn't draw people to other parts of the festival."
“Whether you're looking at Mumford going against Santana, or Big Boi and hip-hop going against Crystal Method and electronic, you're going to have the entire crowd spread out on Sunday night. And that goes for each night, whether it's Pharrell against Neil Young, or Imagine Dragons against Logic. The crowd will be split, which is by design. I think people are going to be a lot more comfortable.”
In another nod to GA, Graham emphasized that the JaMPAD, at the back of the main green, is a “GA festival unto itself.” This year, JaMPAD will host 15 acoustic performances, including sets by Vintage Trouble, Michael Franti and Citizen Cope.
The largest physical addition for 2019 is an all-new skydeck on the green of the second stage (the newly sponsored Firefox Stage). The double-decker structure -- VIP below and skydeck above -- is similar in design but smaller than the one for the main stage, which has been enlarged for this year’s festival. With the number of skydeck passes only minimally increased from 2018, the net effect will be considerably more space and less crowding for skydeck passholders.
The Culinary Stage will be busier than ever, populated by rock stars, celebrity chefs and Hall of Fame athletes. Graham said that there will be two world record attempts, “one with Iron Chef Morimoto and one with Alice Cooper and Andrew Zimmern. There will be an opportunity for 2,000 people to be a part of a World Record attempt with Cooper and Zimmern. It’s a secret. Just be there.”
Looking beyond the headliners
“When you talk about what is new, I always want to gravitate to the new bands,” Graham said, “both new to BottleRock, but in general up and coming - green bananas, future Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famers, so to speak. And there are a lot of them this year.”
He riffed on some of his favorites: “Gang of Youths, they're from Australia. You'll like the Pearl Jam, Eddie Vedder-esque sound quality to them, but done their way. They've been on tour with Foo Fighters and right now are touring with Mumford & Sons in Europe. Definitely a band to see.
“BottleRock typically hasn't booked a lot of country. We, however, have a country music act that we are excited about. The band is called Midland. It's kind of Americana-country. They're from Texas. A song in particular to pay attention to would be ‘Drinkin' Problem.’
“Over to indie rock, I think a band that people should check out is AJR. An interesting side note is that they are all brothers and they're all descendants of Alexander Hamilton. They're one of my son's favorite bands, and they're great. I think the music is approachable to anyone who likes your classic rock to your pop to your pop-rock music. I would check them out.
“If you're into country crossover and the Nashville scene right now, a big, fast up-and-comer is Anderson East.” (Anderson East is this journalist’s favorite BottleRock non-headliner, likely to blow away a lucky new audience.)
“If you have been a fan of Gwen Stefani,” Graham said, “The Regrettes, and the lead singer in particular, embodies her more than anyone out there. It’s American-punk genre, worth listening to for sure.
“Two of the fastest-growing pop acts that we have right now are Alec Benjamin and a band called Shaed. The song ‘Trampoline’ by Shade you've probably heard on multiple commercials running right now.”
“Finally, we always have our musical representative from Napa,” the festival CEO said. “but this will be the first time that we have a band from Napa with national reach, and that is Shannon and the Clams. Their music has elements of Doo Wop and classic R&B. Think of a modernized Buddy Holly sound. Shannon Shaw is from Napa, and she is going to open the main stage on Friday.”
While a limited number of single-day general admission passes are available as this column goes to press, the festival producers project, given the pace of sales, that BottleRock will sell out for the fourth consecutive year.
BottleRock Napa Valley, May 24-26, 2019. Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. For festival details and remaining passes, see BottleRockNapaValley.com.