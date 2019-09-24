It makes sense that Al Di Meola said that Larry Coryell and The Beatles were his most important musical inspirations. He is a fusion guitar legend blending jazz and rock, the blues and world music too. His acoustic group plays six shows, “Past, Present and Future – Music of Di Meola, Piazzolla & The Beatles,” this weekend at Blue Note Napa.
At age 19, Berklee College of Music student Di Meola was discovered by Chick Corea and joined the Grammy-winning fusion supergroup Return to Forever with Corea, Stanley Clarke and Lenny White. His career has been one extraordinary collaboration after another, with a slew of honors along the way.
Following Return to Forever, Di Meola performed and recorded in a legendary acoustic guitar trio with John McLaughlin and Paco De Luca, then in the Rite of Strings Trio with bassist Clarke and violinist Jean Luc-Ponty.
Over four decades, he has recorded 37 albums as lead artist or group member. His latest album is 2018’s “Opus” on the earMUSIC label. In a 2018 Downbeat Magazine interview, Di Meola raved about his new-found relationship with earMUSIC.
“It’s really the greatest artist-label relationship I’ve ever had,” he said. “Usually, I’m at odds with the record company for one reason or another, but not this time. This record company is really on the case. I have a six-record deal, and judging from how they’re treating “Opus” — the video shoots and photo shoots, and other promotion they’ve done for the album — they’re going to get behind each one."
“I haven’t seen this kind of concentration and commitment from a record company since the CBS days back in the ‘70s. It’s like an old-school approach of taking care of an artist. You don’t see that anymore.”
Di Meola likewise raved about his relatively new marriage and fatherhood. “Stephanie and I have been together for five years now and every day it’s been pleasurable … no stress at all,” he said. “And I’m loving being a dad again at my age. We do a lot of things together as a family.
“A lot of good things have happened since I’ve been married to Stephanie. She’s a great team player and she helps out a lot with my career. She does all the Facebook postings and organizes and schedules things for me on tour. It’s nothing like what I’ve experienced in past relationships. I always saw that kind of thing happening from afar with other musicians who had wives that got involved in their husband’s career, and I was always kind of envious of that. So, it’s just the way it should be now. It’s beautiful.”
Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28, 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) and 8:30 p.m. (door open at 8 p.m.); and Sunday, Sept. 29, 2 p.m (doors open at noon) and 6 p.m. (doors open at 4:30 p.m.). $39-$100. Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. 707-880-2300. BlueNoteNapa.com.