Herb Alpert has had an epic career. The nine-time Grammy winner, co-founder of A&M Records, widely exhibited painter and sculptor and unsparing philanthropist will perform with his wife, vocalist Lani Hall, herself a two-time Grammy recipient, at the Uptown Theatre Napa on Saturday, Feb. 29.
On the phone last week from his home studio in Malibu, Alpert, who will turn 85 next month, talked about his longevity as a creative artist. “You have to be passionate about what you’re doing, and I love to play the trumpet,” he said. “I’ve been playing it since I was 8 years old. It’s been a great friend of mine.”
“And I’ve been painting for over 50 years and sculpting for about 40. When I wake up in the morning, I’m excited about what I’m about to do. I spend my day painting, sculpting and making music, and I feel like a lucky guy to be able to do that.”
Alpert said that he still does about 50 concerts a year. “Most of the time, when friends come back to see us after a concert, they’re, ‘Man, aren’t you really tired? How can you do this at your age?’ I’m the opposite. When I do a concert I feel it gives me energy. At the end of a concert, I feel like, ‘Wow, that’s good.’ There’s a rush of energy that happens with playing with great musicians and being very spontaneous with the way I approach the instrument.”
“Every day of my life, I pick up the horn and play it, not to just stay in shape, but because I love it. You never get to where you’re going as a musician. There’s always another bridge to cross. And I think that’s the seductive part of being an artist. You never get there. It’s just a never-ending quest. I think that’s the thing that keeps you going.”
Alpert’s artistic passion has extended to advocacy and philanthropy on behalf of youth. “There’s just this lack of arts education in our public and private schools,” he said. “It obviously shouldn’t be a privilege, it should be a right that all kids get to study. Jazz is such a vital art form and it’s not getting the attention it should, and the kids, they’re not used to it. They’re getting up to their own level, which is OK, but it’s just not as broad as it could be. They’re missing out on some music that’s really vital.”
He has supported education through the Herb Alpert Foundation (HAF), which established the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, as well as a school of music at CalArts and an endowment for tuition-free music education at Los Angeles City College. The HAF rescued the Harlem School of the Arts when it was threatened with closure and transformed it into a thriving educational program and an arts destination for the community.
“I think we need to educate the kids, give them the basics,” Alpert said. “There’s just 12 notes that we all play in the western lexicon, 12 notes. Mozart had those notes, Beethoven had those notes, Thelonious Monk had those notes, Miles had them. You know, there’s 12 notes. It’s a beautiful art form, music. And I think kids should be able to experience it on a different level. That’s how I got started. There was a music appreciation class at my grammar school and I picked up the trumpet.”
When Alpert picks up the trumpet at the Uptown, he will be performing with pianist Bill Cantos, bassist Jiffrey Hussain, drummer Michael Shapiro and vocalist Lani Hall. Alpert said that this band has been together for 13 years.
“They’re our personal friends, and they’re extraordinary musicians. The show is filled with love because the relationship I have with Lani is extraordinary. We’ve been married for 46 years. I met her in 1966 when we auditioned Sergio Mendes and Brasil ‘66 for A&M. For the first year or so, it wasn’t a personal relationship. I was recording and producing the records, and she was calling me ‘Mr. Alpert.’
“Bill Cantos, he’s a child prodigy. I mean, the guy is an extraordinary musician. Sometimes during a concert I’ll just pick up a tune unbeknownst to him, he’ll just come and play with me. He can play anything, he has perfect pitch. He’s ridiculous; he’s a special musician.
“Jiffrey Hussain comes from Sri Lanka and he has a whole different approach to playing bass. He has a unique style and he does everything with a smile, so he’s special.
“We’ve known Michael Shapiro the longest because he used to play with Sergio Mendes when Lani was with the group. He has a tremendous background and has played with a lot of Brazilian artists. He’s one of those drummers, a jazz drummer who can play anything. He’s very spontaneous and fun to play with because you never quite know what he’s about to do.”
Alpert was unreserved about his wife. “Lani is sensational,” he said. “She has this God-given voice and she is about as musical as you can get. She also plays a little percussion. She’ll play the maracas and the little hand drum, but her voice is the thing. People come backstage in tears after listening to her. She’s worth the ticket alone, without me.”
Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 p.m. $40-$60. Uptown Theatre Napa, 1350 Third St., Napa, 707-259-0123. UptownTheatreNapa.com.