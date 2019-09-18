Jazz pianist Kenny Barron has a remarkable resumé. At age 19, he was invited to join the Dizzy Gillespie Band, where he remained for five years. In the decades since, he has played with the biggest names in jazz, including a long performing and recording collaboration with Stan Getz. The nine-time Grammy nominee performs solo in a sold-out show this Sunday at Blue Note in Napa.
Barron has a six-decade perspective on the evolution of the jazz audience in America. On the phone last week, he talked about whether young people in the U.S. are still drawn to the genre.
“I think young people are interested in jazz,” he said. “I just went to a show at The Jazz Gallery in New York, where my drummer, Johnathan Blake, was playing with his own band. And it was packed, it was sold out, and most of the people were young people. So there is a market; there are young people going out to hear this. When I’ve played at the Vanguard in New York over the last four or five years, every December, it's crowded. It's sold out every set, just about.”
Barron allowed that things can be different away from jazz meccas like New York City. “Sometimes in the middle of the country, a lot of the audiences are older, and I guess it depends on who's playing also,” he said. “I remember playing at a place in Minnesota and most of the audience was blue-haired ladies. Which is OK, they loved the music. And I didn't play anything different. I just played standards.
“A big part of the problem is when you go to jazz festivals around the world, many of them don't really have any jazz anymore. I recall being at the Perugia Jazz Festival and the headliner, it was Elton John. I understand they have to make money, I do understand that, in order to continue. But he's somebody who would take 100%, maybe not that, but maybe 90% of the budget.”
He added that the world of jazz on the radio has gotten dramatically smaller. “Well, to hear the music on the radio, you really have to hunt for it,” he said.
At Blue Note, Barron will be performing solo, a change of pace from the duo, trio and quartet formats on his current tour. He acknowledged that he, though recognized throughout his career for his mastery as a player, still gets nervous before a solo performance.
“Playing solo is always a bit scary at first,” he said. “I always get a little nervous, a notch in my stomach, butterflies, that kind of thing. It's probably about fear of making a mistake. It's really just being naked. It only lasts for the first song and then I’m okay.”
“I think it's good actually,” he added, “because it’s also a time when I can be exploratory if I let myself be. When I'm playing by myself, I can take the music anywhere I want to take it. And that's a good thing.”