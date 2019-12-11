Actors with bands is a thing, and the list is long. Over the past few years, Napa has hosted live musical performances by Jeff Bridges, Kevin Costner, Kevin Bacon, Dennis Quaid, Jeff Goldblum and Billy Bob Thornton. This Sunday evening, Dec. 15, Kiefer Sutherland and his band will perform at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House.
On the phone from his home in Los Angeles last week, the well-known actor talked about his childhood musical experiences. “My mother started me on violin when I was 4,” he said. “I played it until I was about 7, and then I really wanted a guitar. My mother struck a deal with me. If I played the violin until I was 10, she would give me a guitar. She was true to her word. I never picked up the violin after that, and never put the guitar down.
“I started studying classical guitar initially, and played that way for at least a year and a half. And then I started to get into folk-rock stuff when I was 11, 12. I think by the time I hit 12, it was pretty much rock ‘n’ roll through high school—Aerosmith, AC/DC.”
Sutherland said that his older brother was a major inspiration. “He was as die-hard a music fan as I have ever met, and he had an extraordinary record collection. I would play his albums to help me go to sleep. I was listening to his music all the time, and I was very fortunate that he had the passion for music that I ultimately would develop. I’m very grateful for that.”
In the 1990s and early 2000s, Sutherland’s interest as a songwriter was strongly influenced by country music. “I got a huge exposure,” he said. “At the time, the big acts were like Alan Jackson, Randy Travis, kind of what I considered to be the last vestige of very traditional Americana country music. The lyrics and the stories were real metaphors, but when I listened to Johnny Cash, there was no questioning what he was singing and writing about.”
Rather than being competing interests, Sutherland sees acting and music as part of the same creative spectrum. “What I love about acting is telling stories and getting together with a group of actors and the director and cinematographer and figure out what the best way for all of us to tell this story together. That, to me, has always been the really exciting part.”
“For music it’s the same. What is the vantage point for telling the story? Why are you telling the story? Why do you think it’s worth someone else’s time to listen to it? At some point it has to move me, and that’s generally from something of my own personal experience. Country music just really kind of found me because those are the kind of stories that I wanted to tell. That is a format that allows me to tell a very direct, linear story.”
For Sutherland, the big differences between music and film acting are the personal nature of the content and the thrill of live performance. “In music,” he said, “the stories, they are mine. They are personal. There is no character separating me from the audience. I always make the joke that on my best day I’m not Jack Bauer. Jack Bauer is a character and he doesn’t stand between me and the audience.”
“All of a sudden I find myself in front of 500 strangers, opening up about losing someone I cared very much for in my life. They had passed away when they were very young, a story I hadn’t told very many friends of mine, let alone 500 strangers. The thing that moved me the most, and I’ve loved the songwriting and I’ve loved the making of the albums, has been the generosity that I’ve experienced out on the road.
“If you’re honest about the stories that you tell—and I can be very cynical—people are moved. I did not expect the response that we’ve gotten. Playing live has been one of the great, great surprise experiences in my life, which is why we have played 400 shows in the last five years.”
The band members at JaM Cellars Ballroom will be Sutherland on guitar and vocals, Robert DeLeo on bass, Jess Calcaterra on drums and multi-instrumentalist Phil Parlapiano. Singer-songwriter Max Gomez will open the show.
December 15, 8 p.m. $39-$79. JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Margrit Mondavi Theater. Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. 707-880-2300. JaMCellarsBallroom.com.