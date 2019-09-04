North Carolinians Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz have created a decade of beautifully crafted vocal and acoustic instrumental music, an amalgam of folk, bluegrass and country.
As Mandolin Orange, they perform Saturday, Sept. 14, at the BottleRock presents Sonoma Harvest Music Festival at the B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen.
Each is a strong melody and harmony singer and a multi-instrumentalist. Marlin, who is the principal songwriter, plays guitar, mandolin and banjo. Frantz began in childhood as a Suzuki-method violinist who quickly gravitated to bluegrass and old-time music, then added guitar.
Their original music has been described as simple, quiet, warm, straightforward and intimate. One reviewer wrote that “their music creeps in slowly, full of patience.” Lyrically, there is a dreamy quality which perhaps owes its character to Marlin’s stream-of-consciousness style of songwriting.
Mandolin Orange has released six albums. Their most recent is this year’s “Tides of a Teardrop,” which peaked at number two on the Billboard Folk chart. They have accrued a large and loyal fan base and performed at major venues including Austin City Limits, South by Southwest, the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, the Newport Folk Festival and MerleFest.
Originally performing only as a duet, Marlin and Frantz have added a band to their recent recordings and tour appearances. At Sonoma Harvest, they will be accompanied by Josh Oliver on lead guitar, Clint Mullican on bass and Joe Westerlund on drums.
Mandolin Orange performs on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 12:30 p.m. The full Sonoma Harvest Music Festival is September 14, 15, 21 and 22. See SonomaHarvestMusicFestival.com for the full festival schedule and tickets. B.R. Cohn Winery, 15000 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen.