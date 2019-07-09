Summer and fall just got even more musical in our town. Oxbow River Stage, a new 4,000-capacity outdoor venue at Oxbow Commons in downtown Napa, will commence its first concert series on Sunday, Aug. 25 with the Steve Miller Band, and Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives.
Oxbow River Stage is a partnership of the Blue Note Entertainment Group (headquartered in New York City), Another Planet Entertainment (based in the Bay Area) and Mad Dog Presents, the production company run by Ken Tesler, who is the prime mover of the River Stage series.
Tesler is well known to Napans as the managing partner of Blue Note Napa. He sat down last week for a conversation about the new venue and concert series. At the outset, he made clear that his Main Street music club is not a partner in Oxbow River Stage. “Blue Note, the nightclub,” he said, “will only be hired to do food and beverage.”
In reference to the Oxbow River Stage partners, Tesler talked about the importance of not going it alone. “In this industry these days, if you are not aligned with one of the big boys, meaning Another Planet, Live Nation or AEG, getting the talent is extremely difficult. It's about booking, it's about marketing, it's about aligning ourselves with a company that's been doing it successfully for over 15 years.”
Before coming to Napa in 2016, Tesler had a long history of event production on the East Coast, including outdoor concerts at Governor’s Island in Manhattan. His earliest thoughts about Oxbow Commons as a possible venue were triggered at a performance there by Brian Culbertson.
“We did the food and beverage for Brian’s Jazz Getaway,” he said, “and I’m standing there in Oxbow Commons looking at a stage that’s very similar to what I built in New York. And I thought 'Wouldn’t it great to do what I did at Governor’s Island at the Oxbow.'”
Working with the Napa City Parks Department and understanding that the venue had to have the least possible impact on the public space between performances, a design was developed using a stage with a so-called self-climbing roof. “The stage deck will be four feet high,” Tesler said. “The stage roof will probably be 28 or 32 feet high when it's raised up. When it's down, it'll be all the way down on the deck.”
In its configuration between performances, the stage and its fully lowered roof will be 60 feet by 60 feet, and will be surrounded by a fence that will be covered by an artistic mural designed by Gordon Huether.
“When we're not there,” Tesler said, “there's nothing from us in the Common except that 60-by 60-foot area with its surrounding art.”
The concerts
Tesler said that their season is licensed by the city to go from June 1 to Oct. 31. A five-month season will consist of a maximum of 20 concerts – 15 ticketed and five free to the public, some seated and some standing. “This year we got a very late start just dotting the i's, crossing the t's,” he said. “We’re anticipating 10 to 12 concerts in 2019, including five free shows.”
To date, the following performances have been confirmed:
-- Steve Miller Band / Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives. Sunday, Aug. 25, 6 p.m (doors open 5 p.m.) $59.50, $99.50, $129.50, $250 (VIP).
-- The Roots, Friday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m (doors open 5 p.m.) $55, $125 (VIP).
-- The B-52s, Saturday, Oct. 26 – details forthcoming
Additional ticketed performances will be added over the coming weeks.
Free concerts, Sundays on the Green, are scheduled for Sept. 21, Sept. 29 and Oct. 13.
Parking will be available at Napa Valley College, $20 per car including free shuttle to and from the venue.
For further information and tickets, visit OxbowRiverStage.com.