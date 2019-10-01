Di Rosa Center For Contemporary Art hosts its second site-wide, all-ages, art festival, di Rosa Days, on Saturday, Oct. 5, from noon to 4 p.m.
Celebrating art through activities, it includes art-making stations provided by Arts Council Napa Valley and Nimbus Arts, a sculptural playground to explore and music by Forrest, Byron Mayhew, Jerod Rivera, and Royal Jelly Jive.
Wine, beer, and food vendors include Ceja Vineyards, Fort Point Brewing Company, La Casa Del Taco, Phat Salads, and Squeeze Inn.
Tickets are $30 general admission, $15 for members and $5 for ages 17 and under. The ticket price includes access to all indoor and outdoor exhibitions, activities and events, a beverage and a snack. Lounge chair, umbrella, or picnic table can be provided, and picnic blankets are welcome.
Napa and Sonoma County first responders receive 50% off adult admission for tickets.
Di Rosa does not permit visitors to bring their own food and beverage on site for this event. An adult must accompany minors at all times. di Rosa gift passes do not apply for admission to this special event.
For more information about di Rosa Days, visit dirosaart.org/di-rosa-days-oct-5-2019/