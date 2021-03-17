di Rosa moves 'For Veronica' -- finally -- to a visible new site

If you notice a new, bright red, 30-foot tall sculpture on the grounds of di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, be advised, it's not a recent arrival. It just took a quarter of a century to get to its proper site.

Rene and Veronica di Rosa, who created the di Rosa collection of art, first saw Mark di Suvero's 1987 sculpture at Socrates Sculpture Park in New York. It was originally titled “Erk Through Able Last.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

When Rene di Rosa acquired Mark di Suvero's sculpture in 1993, it was renamed "For Veronica." Veronica di Rosa had died in an accident in 1991.

Di Rosa and di Suvero agreed the best place for it would be on the hillside in front of Winery Lake. In this location, the sculpture could be seen from all directions, identifying di Rosa as an art center, not a winery.

The county, however, did not agree. Instead, di Rosa installed di Suvero's work in the sculpture garden on a hill.

When the county, at length, changed its stance, the art center faced a new obstacle: the cost of moving the massive sculpture, which weighs 9,000 pounds.

Di Suvero, however, enthusiastically supported the project and committed his staff to assist in moving the weighty work of art.