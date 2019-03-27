The di Rosa Center for Contemporary has been awarded a grant from the Five Arts Fund, a donor-advised fund of Napa Valley Community Foundation, to support its Education and Civic Engagement initiatives.
The funding will underwrite di Rosa’s Community Open Studios / Haciendo Arte con Todos program and gallery interpretation areas throughout 2019.
Community Open Studios / Haciendo Arte con Todos was created in the wake of the 2017 North Bay wildfires as a free, welcoming space for local residents to come and make art together. More than 230 residents took advantage of the six-week program.
In October 2018, di Rosa revived the program to commemorate a year of healing. Due to overwhelming popularity, the Community Open Studios / Haciendo Arte con Todos is now part of di Rosa’s regular programming.
Visitors of all ages are encouraged to participate in the free, drop-in program. Education staff and volunteers are on hand to assist with the creative experience and non-toxic art supplies are provided.
Di Rosa’s current exhibitions are "Viola Frey: Center Stage" (Feb. 23–Dec. 29) and "Building a Different Model: Selections from the di Rosa Collection" (March 9– Dec. 29). Two iPads, located within the Program Hub of Gallery 2, are dedicated to each exhibition, containing interactive learning materials and applications. The Program Hub also contains a lounge area where visitors can practice their hand at figure drawing or build their own models with magnetized wooden blocks. All interpretation areas include reading materials supporting the themes and artists within both exhibitions.
For details about Community Open Studios / Haciendo Arte con Todos, upcoming program dates, or di Rosa’s current exhibitions, visit dirosaart.org/events.