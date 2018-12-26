The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is recruiting volunteers to conduct school tours that provide learning experiences for students of all ages.
Gallery volunteers should be curious about art and ideas, comfortable working in an indoor/outdoor environment and available to volunteer weekdays during the day. Applicants from all backgrounds are welcome and encouraged to apply. Conversational Spanish or other languages is helpful but not required.
Training will be held on seven consecutive Tuesdays, Jan. 8 through Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The training program will include an overview of the di Rosa collection and upcoming 2019 exhibitions, viewing strategies for looking at art, mini-workshops for guiding hands-on gallery activities and engagement, management, and teaching strategies for students in galleries and museums.
New volunteers are expected to make a two-year commitment to the program, participate in monthly training sessions and be available to instruct a minimum of two gallery lessons per month.
For more information, or to apply, contact Hugo Corro at hugo@dirosaart.org or call 707-226-5991.